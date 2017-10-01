First Independent Bank: Build on Our Innovative Services

First Independent Bank is ready to help you purchase, refinance or improve your real estate property for your business or investment portfolio.

STRATEGIC EXPERTISE

First Independent Bank’s real estate lending groups deliver real estate developers and investors financing expertise to help a wide range of business property types including: office, industrial, retail, residential, hospitality and charter schools succeed. Our work with the commercial real estate community is longstanding and extensive. Build your business on our personalized service and innovative banking options.

CUSTOMIZED SERVICES

Like you, our highly experienced bankers bring deep industry knowledge and an entrepreneurial way of thinking to move your projects forward. Every real estate deal and construction project is unique, and we will work with you to develop smart banking and financing solutions to meet your needs.

With a strong commitment to the real estate industry in our local markets, backed by sizable national resources, First Independent has all of the tools you need to finance commercial real estate development and construction projects of every scope. Our customer-focused approach means you get a dedicated, experienced relationship manager – and a single point of contact – to help with all of your professional and personal banking needs.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS

Loans

The skilled banking professionals at First Independent Bank offer competitive rates and terms for:

Acquisition and development

Multifamily construction

Commercial construction loans

Term financing (acquisition and refinance) for commercial real estate

Asset repositioning of commercial real estate

Additionally, we offer SBA 504 and SBA 7(a) loan programs which provide financing for major assets, such as commercial real estate, new construction, leasehold improvements and equipment. These programs feature low down payments and longer repayment terms than conventional bank loans, resulting in lower monthly payments.

Money Management Tools

Rely on us for advanced products and services to meet your full range of money management needs. From comprehensive treasury management and fraud protection tools to flexible and up-to-the-moment merchant services, we can help you:

Simplify day-to-day banking

Accelerate receivables

Improve payment practices

Monitor and manage cash flow

Streamline credit card acceptance and reporting

Access 24/7 merchant services support

Safeguard resources with tech-forward fraud protection

First Independent Bank recently hosted an Economic Forum where Dr. Christopher Thornberg, a national economist, shared that office occupancy is quickly gaining steam and demand looks strong in Washoe County. For more insights on the Northern Nevada economy, download our free regional intelligence report by clicking here.

Learn more about First Independent Bank’s expertise in commercial real estate services or give us a call to speak with a knowledgeable banker today: (775) 828-2000

*All offers of credit are subject to credit approval. First Independent Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank. Member FDIC.