Escape Lounge at Reno-Tahoe International Airport To Feature Cuisine from Renowned Local Chef Colin Smith

First Taste Test Offered on October 25, at a“mini-Escape” experience at the 2017 Northern Nevada Business Summit at the Downtown Reno Ballroom.

The Escape Lounge at Reno-Tahoe International Airport announces that customers will experience a true taste of Reno with the addition of renowned local Chef Colin Smith to the kitchen. Open to all passengers, the Escape Lounge RNO menu will feature unlimited, complimentary cuisine curated by Smith, chef-owner at Roundabout Grill inside the Whitney Peak Hotel and Roundabout Catering & Party Rentals. Travelers will also receive complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and high-quality wifi access as they wait for their flight.

Set to open in December, the common-use airport lounge will infuse regional flavors into its global brand. “We take a custom approach to each of our lounges and Chef Smith is an important element to ensuring unique, high-quality food service,” said Rosemarie Andolino, CEO and President of MAG-USA, Escape Lounge’s parent company. Escape Lounges has opened three locations in the U.S. in Minneapolis, Hartford, and Oakland, each with a menu inspired by the surrounding area.

Chef Smith is widely known in the northern Nevada food community, his restaurant services the Tesla and Panasonic team, and he manages food services onsite at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. He and his wife, MaryBeth have owned and operated Roundabout Catering for 10 years. “I am proud to represent Reno, a place I have called home since 1994. I bring a family feel and world-class cuisine to my service, an experience I will share with the busy travelers dining at the Escape Lounge,” said Chef Colin Smith.

“The addition of the Escape Lounge and Chef Smith will truly enhance the customer experience at Reno-Tahoe International Airport,” said Marily Mora, President of the Airport. “Chef Smith is another great ingredient in the wide menu of services that we offer to our passengers so they have a sense of place as they travel through RNO.”

For a walk-up daily fee of $45 per customer or $40 if pre-booked online, all passengers traveling through RNO have the opportunity to dine, connect and relax at the Escape Lounge. Guests may take advantage of stylish and contemporary furnishings; flight information screens; a premium beverage offering for an additional fee; a relaxed atmosphere; and a selection of newspapers and magazines. Escape Lounge RNO will be located post-security and is open 365 days per year.

American Express Platinum Card® Members receive complimentary access to U.S. Escape Lounges. American Express Platinum Card® Members flying on any airline can simply present the U.S. Escape Lounge host with their Platinum Card to enter the lounge and begin enjoying the premium amenities. Platinum Card Members may be accompanied by up to two traveling companions for no additional charge.

A first glance of the Escape Lounge RNO will be available at Northern Nevada Business Summit on October 25. Sharing a booth with Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, visitors will receive a “mini-Escape” experience and three samples of the lounge menu.

For more information, visit escapelounges.com.