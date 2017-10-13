Enjoy National Pasta Day with a Pasta Flight at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro

Pasta, a staple of traditional Italian cuisine, is celebrating its own special day on Tuesday, Oct. 17, with National Pasta Day.

To celebrate this special day, The Bootlegger Italian Bistro is hosting a pasta flight, including specialty pastas that can also be paired with wines.

Bootlegger Bistro’s pasta flight includes:

Baci di Pasta con Aragosta

Fresh pasta pouches filled with lobster

tossed in a truffle cream sauce

Tortelloni di Formaggio

Filled with ricotta and parmigiano reggiano

tossed in tomato and light cream sauce with

smoked pancetta

Fettuccine al Ragu di Vitello

Ribbon pasta smothered in a veal and porcini

mushroom sauce

Guests can also enjoy a wine flight paired with the above menu. The wine flight includes:

Cote Des Roses, France

Carmenet Chardonnay Reserve, Sonoma

Pio Cesare Barbera, Italia

The pasta and wine flights will be available on National Pasta Day, Oct. 17, from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. The pasta flight is available for $32 per person, and the accompanying wine flight at $10 per person. If purchased together, both flights are $39 per person. Reservations are encouraged.

The Bootlegger has a long history of being a favorite place for pasta dishes for locals and tourists alike. When referring to The Bootlegger during his tour of Las Vegas for his popular food and travel show, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” Bourdain said he was thankful Las Vegas still offers lounges and “places where a man could get a proper plate of Italian-American meatballs and spaghet.”

For table reservations, contact The Bootlegger Italian Bistro at (702) 736-4939.

The Bootlegger is located at 7700 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89127.