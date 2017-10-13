Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Enjoy National Pasta Day with a Pasta Flight at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Enjoy National Pasta Day with a Pasta Flight at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro

By Leave a Comment

National Pasta DayPasta, a staple of traditional Italian cuisine, is celebrating its own special day on Tuesday, Oct. 17, with National Pasta Day.

To celebrate this special day, The Bootlegger Italian Bistro is hosting a pasta flight, including specialty pastas that can also be paired with wines.

Bootlegger Bistro’s pasta flight includes:

Baci di Pasta con Aragosta
Fresh pasta pouches filled with lobster
tossed in a truffle cream sauce

Tortelloni di Formaggio
Filled with ricotta and parmigiano reggiano
tossed in tomato and light cream sauce with
smoked pancetta

Fettuccine al Ragu di Vitello
Ribbon pasta smothered in a veal and porcini
mushroom sauce

Guests can also enjoy a wine flight paired with the above menu. The wine flight includes:

Cote Des Roses, France
Carmenet Chardonnay Reserve, Sonoma
Pio Cesare Barbera, Italia

The pasta and wine flights will be available on National Pasta Day, Oct. 17, from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. The pasta flight is available for $32 per person, and the accompanying wine flight at $10 per person. If purchased together, both flights are $39 per person. Reservations are encouraged.

The Bootlegger has a long history of being a favorite place for pasta dishes for locals and tourists alike. When referring to The Bootlegger during his tour of Las Vegas for his popular food and travel show, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” Bourdain said he was thankful Las Vegas still offers lounges and “places where a man could get a proper plate of Italian-American meatballs and spaghet.”

For table reservations, contact The Bootlegger Italian Bistro at (702) 736-4939.

The Bootlegger is located at 7700 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89127.

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism