Dickson Realty Hosts Leadership Council

(Reno, Nev.) – Dickson Realty hosted its Leadership Council from October 13-16, 2017. Fifteen of the finest and most successful real estate companies in the country attended.

The group was led by Steve Murray, founder, and CEO of REALTrends, a national publishing, and communications company based in Denver, Colo.

Meeting since 1996, this group gathers several times annually to review best practices, discuss the future, share ideas and review the performance and operations of each other's companies with a critical eye.

Attendees included the founders and CEOs of real estate companies from Texas, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, California, Tennessee, Colorado, New York, Alabama, Idaho, Vermont, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Georgia.

About Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty has offices in Caughlin Ranch, Downtown Reno, Sparks, Somersett, Damonte Ranch and Montrêux in Reno/Sparks, Nev., as well as Graeagle, Donner Lake and Truckee, Calif. Dickson Realty is the market leader and has been in business since 1973. For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.