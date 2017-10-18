Dermody Properties Names Jeff Zygler Leader of National E-Commerce Initiative

Chatham, N.J. – Dermody Properties, a national real estate investment, development, and management company specializing in acquisitions and development of logistics real estate, has announced Jeff Zygler, Senior Vice President – Capital Deployment, will lead the company’s national e-commerce initiative. Zygler has been with the firm since 2015 and is based in the East Region Office in Chatham, New Jersey.

Dermody Properties has nearly 60 years of experience in logistics real estate development and investment and has recently developed several logistics facilities for e-commerce and omni-channel retailers, including Amazon, Wayfair, and Urban Outfitters.

“Our primary focus has always been excellent customer service,” said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., president of Dermody Properties. “Jeff has years of experience and success in working with our e-commerce and omni-channel retail customers. Dedicating resources specifically to e-commerce facilities allows us to continue to meet the needs of our multi-market national customers in the rapidly changing industry of e-commerce and omni-channel retailing.”

In his new position, Zygler will be responsible for sourcing and execute Dermody Properties’ e-commerce and build-to-suit projects throughout the U.S. – from procurement through development. In his 10-year career, Zygler has led the development of more than 11 million square feet of industrial projects valued in excess of one billion dollars. Since joining Dermody Properties in 2015, he has led the development of two build-to-suit facilities for Amazon totaling nearly two million square feet.

“I look forward to serving our customers in this new role, and to continuing to build our reputation as a first-class developer of e-commerce and build-to-suit logistics facilities,” said Zygler. “We will continue to stay ahead of the curve by anticipating our customers’ needs and moving quickly to build modern facilities that can meet their exact, unique specifications.”

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately owned logistics real estate investment, development, and management firm that specializes in acquisitions and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested in more than 70 million square feet of industrial space. To learn more about Dermody Properties, visit Dermody.com.