Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Dermody Properties Leases 210,700 SF in Seattle to International Appliance Manufacturer

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Dermody Properties Leases 210,700 SF in Seattle to International Appliance Manufacturer

By Leave a Comment

Dermody Properties, development, and management company, specializing in acquisitions and development of logistics real estate,Seattle, Wash. – Dermody Properties, a national real estate investment, development and management company, specializing in acquisitions and development of logistics real estate, recently leased a 210,700-square-foot industrial facility in Lakewood, Wash. to an international appliance manufacturer.

The facility, known as LogistiCenter(SM) at I-5, is located one-half mile from the intersection of I-5 and SR-512 in Lakewood. The building will serve as an appliance warehousing and distribution center.

“We always strive to build state-of-the-art facilities in highly accessible markets that enable companies to reach their customers quickly and efficiently,” said Phillip Wood, Partner, Dermody Properties Northwest Region Office. “We broke ground on this facility one year ago, and are very pleased to now welcome a tenant to LogistiCenter at I-5.”

LogistiCenter at I-5 was developed by Dermody Properties as a Class A distribution facility, featuring 147 car parking spaces, 57 dock doors and 30-foot clear height. Its location off of I-5 near the Ports of Tacoma and Seattle will allow the manufacturer to serve both its national and international customers.

Les Boudwin, Scott Carter, Chris Spofford and Casey Trees of JLL represented Dermody Properties in the transaction and Andrew Hitchcock of CBRE represented the tenant.

About Dermody Properties
Dermody Properties is a privately owned logistics real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in acquisitions and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested in more than 70 million square feet of industrial space. To learn more about Dermody Properties, visit Dermody.com.

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism