Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Cox Provides Free Access to Hotspots throughout Las Vegas Valley

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Cox Provides Free Access to Hotspots throughout Las Vegas Valley

By Leave a Comment

WHO
Cox Communications, Las Vegas

WHAT
Cox Las Vegas is providing all Valley residents and visitors free access to its nearly 500 outdoor CableWiFi hotspots located in Southern Nevada.

WHERE
To find a hotspot, use the link www.cox.com/hotspots and type in an address and follow the on-screen instructions. Smart devices should connect automatically.

WHEN
Free access to the Cox Hotspots is effective immediately through Oct. 10 during the response to this community tragedy.

WHY
The horrific tragedy last night at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival has required our community to come together. Cox is doing what it can to keep people in touch with family and to get access to other critical information resources during this time through its network of wi-fi hotspots around the Las Vegas Valley.

###

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism