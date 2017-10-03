Cox Provides Free Access to Hotspots throughout Las Vegas Valley

WHO

Cox Communications, Las Vegas

WHAT

Cox Las Vegas is providing all Valley residents and visitors free access to its nearly 500 outdoor CableWiFi hotspots located in Southern Nevada.

WHERE

To find a hotspot, use the link www.cox.com/hotspots and type in an address and follow the on-screen instructions. Smart devices should connect automatically.

WHEN

Free access to the Cox Hotspots is effective immediately through Oct. 10 during the response to this community tragedy.

WHY

The horrific tragedy last night at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival has required our community to come together. Cox is doing what it can to keep people in touch with family and to get access to other critical information resources during this time through its network of wi-fi hotspots around the Las Vegas Valley.

###