CORPORATE VISION MAGAZINE AWARDS 120 WEST STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

Gostin also named Best Chief Marketing Officer in West

RENO, Nev. – 120 West Strategic Communications of Reno, Nevada, was named the top agency in the Western U.S. by Corporate Vision Magazine in their third annual Marketing, PR and Communications awards.

Agency founder and President Ira M. Gostin were also named top marketer in the West. According to Corporate Vision, Gostin’s dedication to client success, financial goal alignment to public relations and multinational business practices are what brought him to the attention of the competition officials. 120 West’s unique practice of utilizing investor relations practices to drive PR as well as correlating all marketing work to a company’s growth and profits were hailed by the magazine as what set the agency apart.

“I am so very thrilled at this honor for the agency,” said Gostin. “For only our second year of operations, it is an exciting testimonial to be recognized for the work we are doing for our clients.”

Corporate Vision Magazine editor Hannah Stevenson said the awards are not concerned with the size of the business, rather with the drive and dedication to their work and their clients.

“We are excited to introduce the third year of the Marketing, PR & Design Awards 2017 at Corporate Vision,” she said. “The award winners can rest assured they truly deserve the award, these are based on merit and merit alone. Our in-house research team analyzed the past 12 months of each nominee’s performance and commitment as well as their methods, to ensure each award went to the most deserving firms and individuals.”

About 120 West Strategic Communications

120 West specializes in client business growth fueled by strategy, marketing, and communications. 120 West works with both public and private entities, with emphasis on delivering measurable results aligned with a company’s goals and objectives. More information is available at www.120West.biz. The agency was also named one of the top Reno PR agencies for 2017 by Expertise.com.

