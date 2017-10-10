Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Contractors Board Executive Officer Appointed To Nevada’s Core Team For Upcoming National Licensing Consortium

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Contractors Board Executive Officer Appointed To Nevada’s Core Team For Upcoming National Licensing Consortium

By Leave a Comment

The Nevada State Contractors Board is pleased to announce that Executive Officer Margi A. Grein has been appointed to join Nevada’s core teamHENDERSON, NV – The Nevada State Contractors Board is pleased to announce that Executive Officer Margi A. Grein has been appointed by Governor Sandoval to join Nevada’s core team, which will be participating in the National Occupational Licensing Learning Consortium. Nevada was one of 11 states selected to participate in the Consortium, which will analyze licensing policies, study actions to remove barriers that prevent workers from entering the workforce and increase the portability of licenses across state lines.

“It is an honor to be afforded an opportunity to be engaged in the national discussion about improving licensing opportunities and processes, specifically for Nevada’s construction workforces, among others,” stated Executive Officer Margi A. Grein. “I look forward to working with a diverse group of minds and developing innovative, thoughtful solutions with the intent of opening new doors for those looking to make a living in Nevada.”

Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, and Wisconsin will be joining Nevada’s delegation at the Consortium, which is set to hold its first meeting in December. It is anticipated the Consortium will focus on key populations facing the greatest barriers to licensure, including skilled immigrants, those with criminal records, veterans, and the unemployed.

The Consortium is supported by the National Conference of State Legislatures, National Governors Association Center for Best Practices, and the Council of State Governments, and will afford states the opportunity to engage directly with experts in the identified areas.

# # #

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism