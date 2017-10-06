Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / City of Henderson Ward II Councilman Dan Shaw Wins Award from Nevada Chapter of the American Planning Association

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

City of Henderson Ward II Councilman Dan Shaw Wins Award from Nevada Chapter of the American Planning Association

By Leave a Comment

Dan Shaw was awarded the Nevada Chapter of the American Planning Association’s DeBoer Award for Distinguished Leadership as a Citizen PlannerDan Shaw, City of Henderson Ward II councilman, was awarded the Nevada Chapter of the American Planning Association’s DeBoer Award for Distinguished Leadership as a Citizen Planner at the annual State Planning Conference in Carson City, Nev. The Citizen Planner Award is given to an individual who has advanced or promoted the cause of planning in the public arena.

With nearly 30 years of volunteer service as a citizen planner on the Planning Commission for the City of Henderson and Clark County, as well as a City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Board member, Councilman Shaw has been instrumental in shaping the built environment and raising the bar on the quality of life in southern Nevada.

In addition to his volunteer service, Councilman Shaw has directly impacted the development of the high quality of life for Henderson residents. During his tenure as chairman of the Henderson Planning Commission, Councilman Shaw worked to implement a new development code, increasing the standards to the City of Henderson. During his time with the county as chairman of the Clark County Planning Commission, he worked to facilitate increased planning coordination between local municipalities through adoption and early implementation of regional planning efforts such as the Southern Nevada Strong Regional Plan.

Councilman Shaw has greatly impacted the growth in southern Nevada during his 33-year Henderson residency. He has made various efforts to contribute his time and expertise to help steer the development in the city of Henderson. He was responsible for the construction of multi-family housing units, as well as shopping centers, office parks and industrial improvements.

The Nevada Chapter of the American Planning Association serves to promote public involvement and excellence in planning and to improve the quality of life in the State of Nevada through professional development and education.

• • •

Media Contact: Elizabeth Trosper, Trosper Communications
702-965-1617 | Elizabeth@TrosperCommunications.com

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism