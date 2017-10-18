Nevada Business Magazine

Children’s Dentistry Holds Halloween Candy Drive for Troops Overseas

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:
Krista Gilbertson
The Ferraro Group
702-367-7771

**MEDIA ADVISORY**

CHILDREN’S DENTISTRY HOLDS HALLOWEEN CANDY DRIVE FOR TROOPS OVERSEAS

WHO: Children’s Dentistry

WHAT: Children’s Dentistry in Southern Nevada will be holding a drive for children and their parents to drop off unopened Halloween candy to be donated to troops currently stationed overseas. Each person to drop off candy will receive a free dental goodie bag as a “thank you.” The candy that is donated will be brought to the USO location in Las Vegas and then packaged and shipped to the military personnel.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017

WHERE: Candy may be dropped off at any of the six Children’s Dentistry locations:
• 4080 N. MLK Blvd, Suite 101B, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
• 1500 E. Desert Inn Rd., Suite 1, Las Vegas, NV 89169
• 701 N. Pecos Blvd., Building M, Las Vegas, NV 89101
• 2510 Anthem Village Drive, Suite 120, Henderson, NV 89052
• 2480 E. Tompkins Ave., Suite 102, Las Vegas, NV 89121
• 1820 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite G, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

WHY: By collecting candy, Children’s Dentistry hopes to teach children the importance of practicing healthy oral hygiene habits by not overindulging in all the candy that Halloween brings, while also donating some treats to troops overseas who are serving our country and may not otherwise get to enjoy the holiday.

