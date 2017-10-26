Nevada Business Magazine

Children’s Dentistry Holds Grand Opening & Ribbon-Cutting Celebration for North Las Vegas Location on Nov. 7

Event serves as kick-off of Food Drive for Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation and to Announce New Saving Smiles Scholarships

WHO:
Children’s Dentistry, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation representatives, a representative from Congressman Ruben Kihuen’s office and a representative from Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchinson’s office.

WHAT:
Children’s Dentistry will celebrate the grand opening of its new North Las Vegas location with local dignitaries and a representative from the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, who will attend to help kick off a month-long food drive. The drive will be held at all Children’s Dentistry locations during November to benefit the organization’s pantry. Items needed include Non-perishable food items, such as pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, peanut butter & jelly, Hamburger Helper, salsa, refried beans as well as toiletries, such as laundry detergent, dish soap, body soap, toilet paper and paper towels.

Also, seven recipients of the Saving Smiles scholarship -- a program created by Children’s Dentistry Owner Dr. Steven Delisle to benefit adults with special needs -- will be in attendance to receive their $1,500 scholarships to help cover the costs of their dental work that Medicaid doesn’t cover after age 21.

WHERE:
Children’s Dentistry
1820 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite G
North Las Vegas, NV 89030

WHEN:
11 a.m.- Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017

