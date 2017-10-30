CAMCO Names Beverly Eickmeyer Portfolio Division General Manager

CAMCO, a management services company serving community associations in Nevada, named Beverly Eickmeyer portfolio division general manager.

Eickmeyer will oversee a team of 35 community managers and support staff, running the day-to-day operations for the company’s associations in Southern Nevada. In all, her division serves 280 associations comprising 41,000 homes.

In her new job, Eickmeyer will format policies, direct staffing, organize training, work to retain clients and team members and monitor the portfolio division’s revenue and costs. She’ll also help the company develop new business, resolve board conflicts and set regional goals.

Eickmeyer has lived 18 years in the Las Vegas Valley and has worked in real estate for more than 29 years. She showed her large-scale management chops as onsite manager for Southern Highlands Community Association. She has also worked with board members to manage defect and remediation projects valued from $1.2 million to $5 million.

Eickmeyer’s membership in the Community Association Institute and Nevada Association of Community Managers reflects her dedication to keeping herself, and her team, apprised of changes in her industry.

“Our goal is to provide education to board members, working as a team,” she said. “We’re pushing education not only for our company and employees but also for our board members and our vendors. If we have the best vendors and best board members, there's no stopping us."

“With CAMCO’s leaders creating the vision, innovative software, relentless drive of the executive team and loyalty of the employees, there is no stopping CAMCO,” she added. “I am committed to leading the portfolio division to be the finest in our industry.”

Away from the office, Eickmeyer, inspired by her sons in the armed forces, volunteers helping military veterans and homeless in her community and elsewhere.

CAMCO has 70 team members and works with community associations and developers throughout Nevada. For more information on CAMCO, visit http://www.camconevada.com