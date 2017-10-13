Nevada Business Magazine

CALV elects 2018 board, led by incoming President Christopher McGarey

Christopher McGarey
Christopher McGarey is the 2018 CALV president.

LAS VEGAS – The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) announced its new officers and directors for 2018, with industry leader Christopher McGarey becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1.

McGarey specializes in property management, leading The McGarey Group at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Nevada Properties. He previously served as president-elect and as a director of CALV. His professional affiliations and designations include being a Certified Property Manager (CPM), a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and past president of the local Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) chapter. He has held leadership positions with the Southern Nevada chapter of CCIM and will also serve as president of the local CCIM chapter in 2018.

For 2018, CALV’s immediate past president will be Jennifer Ott, CCIM, executive vice president for retail sales and leasing at ROI Commercial Real Estate in Las Vegas. Other members of the 2018 CALV Board of Directors, including their professional designations, their company and their position on the CALV board, include:

• President-elect Cathy Jones, CPA, CCIM and Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS® (SIOR), owner of Sun Commercial Real Estate.
• Treasurer Paul Bell, Risk Reduction Graduate (RRG), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI), Resort and Second-home Property Specialist (RSPS), and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR), of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Nevada Properties.
• Director Hayim Mizrachi, CCIM, a principal of MDL Group and a former president of CALV.
• Director Natalie Wainwright, of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce.
• Director Melissa Campanella, CCIM, of Logic Commercial Real Estate.
• Director Tom Lisiewski, of Your Real Estate Company.

About the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas
The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is the commercial real estate division of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR). It organizes and empowers the industry in Southern Nevada through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to REALTORS® and non-REALTORS® alike. For more information, visit www.calv.org.

