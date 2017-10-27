Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Berkich Family Law Relocates to New Reno Office

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Berkich Family Law Relocates to New Reno Office

By Leave a Comment

Berkich Family Law LogoAfter being in business in both Reno and Carson City for one year, Berkich Family Law has relocated into a new, expanded Reno office. Their original Reno offices were located at 5470 Kietzke Lane, Suite 130 Reno NV 89511 where they enjoyed so much success that they were able to bring on additional staff and most recently a second attorney, Megan Lucey. With these new additions they simply outgrew their space and you will now find the Reno branch of Berkich Family Law at 150 W. Huffaker Lane, Suite 105, Reno, NV 89511.

“Ultimately, this move allows us to better serve our clientele, and offer convenience to residents throughout Northern Nevada with our two locations.” States Lauren D. Berkich, Family Law Attorney and proud Reno-Tahoe resident.

Berkich Family Law will continue business as usual in Carson City with their office located at 707 N Minnesota St Suite C, Carson City, NV 89703. For those hoping to contact Berkich Family Law, they are welcome to call (775) 376-5274 or visit them at BerkichFamilyLaw.com.

About Berkich Family Law

Berkich Family Law is a boutique firm made up of team members committed to practicing family law, exclusively. They aim to protect the legal rights of every family member, while offering transparency, clarity and one-on-one support through the challenges of litigation. Whether facing divorce, legal separation, or child support issues, the team at Berkich Family Law makes it their mission to represent their clients with compassion and professionalism.

While their team is always prepared to represent clients in the courtroom, Berkich Family Law is also devoted to settlement, mediation and other forms of alternative dispute resolution that is particularly beneficial for family law matters.

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism