Berkich Family Law Relocates to New Reno Office

After being in business in both Reno and Carson City for one year, Berkich Family Law has relocated into a new, expanded Reno office. Their original Reno offices were located at 5470 Kietzke Lane, Suite 130 Reno NV 89511 where they enjoyed so much success that they were able to bring on additional staff and most recently a second attorney, Megan Lucey. With these new additions they simply outgrew their space and you will now find the Reno branch of Berkich Family Law at 150 W. Huffaker Lane, Suite 105, Reno, NV 89511.

“Ultimately, this move allows us to better serve our clientele, and offer convenience to residents throughout Northern Nevada with our two locations.” States Lauren D. Berkich, Family Law Attorney and proud Reno-Tahoe resident.

Berkich Family Law will continue business as usual in Carson City with their office located at 707 N Minnesota St Suite C, Carson City, NV 89703. For those hoping to contact Berkich Family Law, they are welcome to call (775) 376-5274 or visit them at BerkichFamilyLaw.com.

About Berkich Family Law

Berkich Family Law is a boutique firm made up of team members committed to practicing family law, exclusively. They aim to protect the legal rights of every family member, while offering transparency, clarity and one-on-one support through the challenges of litigation. Whether facing divorce, legal separation, or child support issues, the team at Berkich Family Law makes it their mission to represent their clients with compassion and professionalism.

While their team is always prepared to represent clients in the courtroom, Berkich Family Law is also devoted to settlement, mediation and other forms of alternative dispute resolution that is particularly beneficial for family law matters.