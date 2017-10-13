Behind the Vegas Ice Episode 10 “The Puck Drops in Vegas” airs Oct 18 exclusively on YurView Las Vegas

Las Vegas, October 16, 2017 – Episode 10 of the Emmy Award-winning docudrama Behind the Vegas Ice will premiere exclusively on YurView Las Vegas, cable 96 and 1096 HD, on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. PT. A special episode marathon of Behind the Vegas Ice will begin at 3 p.m. PT and culminate in the Episode 10 premiere. Episode 10 will be streamed online at BehindTheVegasIce.com in the Las Vegas area only. Titled “The Puck Drops in Vegas,” Episode 10 represents the series finale of a 10-episode docudrama offering a behind-the-scenes look at the Vegas Golden Knights, an NHL expansion team based in Las Vegas, Nev. Click to watch a preview of Episode 10, the series finale. Episode 10 is dedicated to the victims, survivors and first responders of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival held in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.

“It’s fitting that this finale of Behind the Vegas Ice concludes with the first home game at T-Mobile Arena, an experience made even more exciting after the team won its first two games on the road,” said Brett Burke, vice president of Cox Media in Las Vegas. “Watching the rise of the Vegas Golden Knights beginning with Episode 1 has made for a great journey. We’ve captured franchise history and I hope viewers have enjoyed watching it as much as we’ve enjoyed producing it. “

Behind the Vegas Ice, Episode 10 (series finale) synopsis:

In “The Puck Drops in Vegas,” years of dreaming, planning, building, scouting and training culminate with the historic start of the Golden Knights’ first NHL season. The players arrive in Las Vegas for training camp where they get to know one another and start running drills under the watchful leadership of Head Coach Gerard Gallant. Thousands of season ticket holders pick-up their official jerseys in anticipation of the first home game—a few lucky fans experience a real shocker when a couple Golden Knights appear at their door with at-home deliveries. Then the puck drops for the first time as the Golden Knights face-off at their first pre-season game. Shortly thereafter they inaugurate their regular season.

Golden Knights fans will be treated to an episode marathon on YurView beginning Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. PT beginning with Episode 1, Dawn of an Era.

3p - 3:30p Episode 1 – Dawn of an Era

3:30p - 4p Episode 2 – Making a Name

4p - 4:30p Episode 3 – Scouting

4:30p - 5p Episode 4 – The First Knight

5p - 5:30p break

5:30p - 6p Episode 5 – Feeling Lucky

6p - 6:30p Episode 6 – Welcome to Vegas

6:30p - 7p Episode 7 – The Next Generation of Knights

7p - 7:30p Episode 8 – The Road to Success

7:30p - 8p Episode 9 – The First Game, The First Goal

8p - 8:30p Episode 10 – The First Puck Drops in Vegas (premiere and series finale)

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 19, Episode 10 will re-broadcast each Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. PT through Nov. 3 on YurView Las Vegas, cable 96 and 1096 HD. Due to live sports programming, please consult local TV listings for exact start time. Cox Las Vegas cable subscribers can also catch Episode 10 as well as previous episodes via Cox On Demand. All episodes can be seen at BehindTheVegasIce.com in the Las Vegas area only.

Behind the Vegas Ice is an original Emmy Award-winning, 10-episode, behind-the-scenes docudrama about the Vegas Golden Knights, an NHL expansion team and the first major league professional sports franchise based in Las Vegas, Nev. Each 30-minute episode features never-before-seen interviews that detail the ambitious journey of professional ice hockey’s arrival in Southern Nevada. From the initial discussions about the team’s arrival through the first home game on Oct. 10, 2017.

Behind the Vegas Ice is made possible in part through the support of Findlay Toyota, Summerlin and Born and Raised sports bar.

The Vegas Golden Knights play their home games at T-Mobile Arena, which hosts 17,367 spectators in hockey configuration. Cox Business, a subsidiary of Cox Communications, Inc., is the exclusive technology integration/telecommunication services provider for T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners William Foley and his family and the Maloof family. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit VegasGoldenKnights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network. The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses. Cox Business is a facilities-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for commercial customers, and Cox Media is a full-service provider of national and local cable spot and digital media advertising. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces. For nine years, Cox has been recognized as the top operator for women by Women in Cable Telecommunications; Cox has ranked among DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity 12 times. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at www.cox.com and www.coxmedia.com.