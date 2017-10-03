Behind the Vegas Ice Episode p “The First Game, The First Goal” airs Sept. 28 exclusively on YurView Las Vegas

Episode 9 of the Emmy Award-winning docudrama Behind the Vegas Ice will air exclusively on YurView Las Vegas on cable 96 and 1096 in HD starting Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. PT. It will also be streamed live online in the Las Vegas area at BehindTheVegasIce.com. Titled “The First Game, The First Goal,” Episode 9 is part of a 10-episode docudrama that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Vegas Golden Knights, an NHL expansion team based in Las Vegas, Nev. Watch the preview of Episode 9 here.

“With the Golden Knights now taking to the ice for the very first time against an opposing NHL team in an exhibition game, our 10-episode, Emmy Award-winning docudrama is approaching peak intensity,” said Brett Burke, vice president of Cox Media in Las Vegas. “We’re witnessing franchise history as we watch the Golden Knights skate closer to their first pre-season and then regular season game. This is very exciting.”

Behind the Vegas Ice, Episode 9 synopsis:

In “The First Game, The First Goal” the Golden Knights host their first rookie camp attended by 23 young players invited to a week of training with the Vegas organization. After several days practicing on the ice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, the rookies head to Los Angeles to face off against the rookies from the LA Kings in the franchise’s first-ever NHL exhibition game. Back in Las Vegas, the Golden Knights hold auditions for national anthem singers and host a celebratory grand opening event for their practice facility, City National Arena.

Beginning Friday, September 29, Episode 9 will re-broadcast each Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday at 8 p.m. PT on YurView Las Vegas, cable 96 and 1096, through Oct. 18 when the final episode will premiere. Due to live sports programming, please check local TV listings for exact start time. Cox Las Vegas cable subscribers can also catch Episode 9 as well as previous episodes via Cox On Demand. All episodes are also available in the Las Vegas area online at BehindTheVegasIce.com.

Behind the Vegas, Ice is an original Emmy Award-winning, 10-episode, a behind-the-scenes docudrama about the Vegas Golden Knights, an NHL expansion team and the first major league professional sports franchise based in Las Vegas, Nev. Each 30-minute episode features never-before-seen interviews that detail the ambitious journey of professional ice hockey’s arrival in Southern Nevada. From the initial discussions about the team’s arrival through the first home game scheduled for Oct. 10, 2017.

Behind the Vegas, Ice is made possible in part through the support of Findlay Toyota, Summerlin, and Born and Raised sports bar.

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their home games at T-Mobile Arena, which hosts 17,500 spectators in hockey configuration. Cox Business, a subsidiary of Cox Communications, Inc., is the exclusive technology integration/telecommunication services provider for T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners William Foley and his family and the Maloof family. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit VegasGoldenKnights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

