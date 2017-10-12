Barnes & Noble Hosts Book-tober Fair to Benefit Washoe CASA Foundation

(Reno, Nev.) – The Washoe CASA Foundation will hold its inaugural Book-tober Fair at Barnes & Noble in Reno, Nev. to raise funds benefiting foster care children in Washoe County.

From October 18-November 1, 2017, Barnes & Noble will contribute a percentage of sales to the Washoe CASA Foundation. Sales include books, merchandise, and Starbucks coffee, cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory and other food items from the Barnes & Noble Cafe. All shoppers need to do is mention CASA at checkout.

People can also support the Washoe CASA Foundation by shopping online at www.bn.com/bookfairs from October 18-November 6, 2017 and include the Book-tober Fair voucher ID #12200952 on the payment page during checkout.

The Barnes & Noble Book-tober Fair will help the Washoe CASA Foundation underwrite expenses for the benefit of foster care children in Washoe County. There are currently more than 900 children in foster care in Washoe County and approximately 100 CASA volunteers. CASAs are Court Appointed Special Advocates for the Second Judicial District Court’s CASA Program.

After training, CASA volunteers are empowered directly by the courts to offer judges critical information they need to ensure that a child’s rights and needs are being attended to while in foster care. CASA volunteers add great value to the team of professionals working on behalf of these children and are among the most informed people in our community about the needs of abused and neglected children. These children are better served by the juvenile court when CASA volunteers are available to speak on a child’s behalf.

The Book-tober Fair will showcase a series of family-friendly events including seven collectable buttons, storytime, a variety of arts & crafts and Halloween costume parades and contests:

Daily:

• Stop by the Washoe CASA Foundation table for a monster or Halloween glitter tattoo, located at the front of the store.

• The haunted house mural needs your help. Located in the Kid’s Department. Come add your creative flair with markers or crayons.

• Stop by the CASA table and pick up a spider or skull to decorate and name, then hang it on the trees next to the haunted house in the Kid’s Department.

Wednesday, October 18:

• All day – Collect the Washoe CASA Book-tober Fair’s first limited edition button, the Purple Monster. Collect all seven, while supplies last. Ask any volunteer or Barnes & Noble staff member for a button.

• 11 a.m.-noon – Storytime followed by a fall-themed craft activity. Located in the Kid’s Department.

• 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Make a Silly Monster magnet.

Friday, October 20:

• All day – Collect the second limited edition button, the Spider. Collect all seven, while supplies last.

• 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Decorate a foam pumpkin and assorted Halloween shapes, such as a cat, bat or spider.

Saturday, October 21:

• All day – Collect the third limited edition button, the Little Boy. Collect all seven, while supplies last.

• 11 a.m.-noon – It’s the traditional Barnes & Noble Saturday morning storytime followed by a fall-themed craft activity. Located in the Kid’s Department.

• Noon-3:30 p.m. – Face painting.

• 1:00-2:00 p.m. – Local author, Virginia Castleman hosts a “Build a Scary Story” writing workshop for elementary school aged children.

• 3:00-5:00 p.m. – Local author, Virginia Castleman hosts a “Build a Scary Story” writing workshop for middle and high school youth.

• 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Join us every hour for craft activities: color the haunted house, decorate a spider to hang on the haunted trees, decorate a Halloween bracelet or picture frame and more.

Sunday, October 22:

• All day – Collect the fourth limited edition button, the Little Girl. Collect all seven, while supplies last.

• 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Join us every hour for craft activities: color the haunted house, decorate a spider to hang on the haunted trees, create a candy corn mat, decorate a “witch way to the candy” sign and more.

Wednesday, October 25:

• All day – Collect the fifth limited edition button, the Bat. Collect all seven, while supplies last.

• 11 a.m.-noon – Storytime followed by a fall-themed craft activity. Located in the Kid’s Department.

• 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Make a Halloween Character Bookmark.

Friday, October 27:

• All day – Collect the sixth limited edition button, the Ghost. Collect all seven, while supplies last.

• 11:00 a.m.-4 p.m. – Celebrate Nevada Day. Join us every hour for craft activities celebrating our statehood and the fall season. A Scavenger Hunt around the store begins at 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 28:

• Collect the seventh and last limited edition button, the Witch. Collect all seven, while supplies last.

• 11:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Face painting.

• 11:00 a.m.-noon – It’s the traditional Barnes & Noble Saturday morning storytime followed by a fall-themed craft activity. Located in the Kid’s Department.

• 1:00-2:00 p.m. – Local author, Virginia Castleman hosts a “Build a Scary Story” writing workshop for elementary school aged children.

• 3:00-5:00 p.m. – Local author, Virginia Castleman hosts a “Build a Scary Story” writing workshop for middle and high school youth.

• 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. -- Join us every hour for craft activities: color the haunted house, decorate a spider to hang on the haunted trees, decorate a bookmark or picture frame and more.

Sunday, October 29:

• 11:00 a.m.-3:45 p.m. – Join us for a craft you might have missed or for a new one! There will be lots to choose from.

Also, join the Kiwanis Club and make a ghost lollipop.

• 4:00-4:30 p.m. – Wear your Halloween costume and participate in the Scavenger Hunt around the store.

• 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Halloween Costume Parade and Contest. Open to all kids and youth up to age 18.

Tuesday, October 31:

• 5:30-7:00 p.m. – Scavenger Hunt followed by a Halloween Costume Parade and Contest. Open to all kids and youth up to age 18.

Wednesday, November 1:

• 11:00 a.m.-noon – Storytime followed by a fall-themed activity. Located in the Kid’s Department.

All events are free to participate and are located at Barnes & Noble at 5555 S. Virginia Street in Reno. Schedule is subject to change. Activities are first come, first served, as quantities are limited. Craft activities are subject to change. You can find Washoe CASA on Facebook for up-to-date information on the Book-tober Fair.

The Washoe County CASA Program is one of 949 state and local CASA organizations that recruit, train and support CASA volunteers to serve as a voice for abused and neglected children. The Washoe CASA Foundation provides funding for volunteer training, recruitment and community awareness. The Foundation’s financial support has enabled CASA volunteers to secure needed services for their child such as after school tutoring or purchasing clothes or school supplies.

For more information about the Washoe CASA Foundation please visit washoecasafoundation.com or call 775.574.8820.

About Washoe CASA Foundation:

The Washoe CASA Foundation’s mission is to support the Washoe County CASA Program through fundraising, advocacy, outreach and community awareness. The Washoe County CASA Program in the Second Judicial District Court is dedicated to the safety, well-being and best interests of abused, neglected and dependent children who are the subject of judicial proceedings. Appointed by the court, CASA volunteers work diligently to determine what is in the best interest of the child and ensure that positive outcomes are achieved. The CASA volunteer’s commitment is to only one or two children at a time. Low caseloads mean advocates can give each child’s case the personal attention that is often not possible in the social services system.

