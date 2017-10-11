Bank of Nevada President Rachelle Crupi Selected as Vegas GIVES Honoree

Bank of Nevada President Rachelle Crupi is among eight philanthropic women in Southern Nevada who will be honored during the Vegas GIVES event on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at the Ridges in Summerlin.

Vegas GIVES allows each of the eight honorees to raise money for their designated charity by selling tickets to the fundraising event. One hundred percent of the sales price for tickets sold in honor of Rachelle Crupi will benefit the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Crupi and her husband, Steve, are longtime supporters of the Philharmonic. Rachelle is also a member of the Philharmonic’s Board of Trustees.

Vegas GIVES is challenging all eight honorees to exceed last year’s fundraising total of $101,000, which was a record amount. Those attending the event will enjoy lite bites, signature cocktails and also have the opportunity to purchase additional drawing tickets for many one-of-a-kind items.

In addition to outstanding symphony orchestra performances throughout the year, the Las Vegas Philharmonic also works to educate and enrich the lives of school-age children. The Philharmonic’s Annual Youth Concert Series offers fourth-grade students the opportunity to attend a live symphonic performance in the concert hall. For more than 18 years, this free classical music experience has reached nearly 245,000 children, approximately 70 percent of whom attend a Title 1 or at-risk elementary school. Through grant funding, the organization has also worked directly with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada to provide music education and help many young children learn to play the violin.

Crupi, a native Las Vegan and accomplished banker with three decades of experience in Southern Nevada, joined Bank of Nevada in 2003 as a Regional President. She was promoted to President on January 1, 2017.

The Vegas GIVES event is planned for Thursday, November 2, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Silver Ridge, by William Lyon Homes in The Ridges.

Tickets in support of Rachelle Crupi range from $50 to $100 dollars. The $50 ticket includes entry to the event and two drawing tickets, while the $100 ticket includes entry and five drawing tickets.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting: http://bit.ly/2xglwZq

For additional information about the event or to RSVP, please visit VegasMagazine.com/vegasgives.

About Bank of Nevada

Bank of Nevada is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the go-to bank for business in its growing markets. Founded in 1994, Bank of Nevada offers a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services, plus superior service to meet the needs of local businesses. With 10 offices in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Mesquite, along with Western Alliance Bank’s robust national platform of specialized financial services, the banking division is a valued partner for Southern Nevada’s business, real estate, professional, municipal and nonprofit communities. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country’s top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance ranks #4 on the Forbes 2017 “Best Banks in America” list. For more information, visit bankofnevada.com.

About the Las Vegas Philharmonic

The Las Vegas Philharmonic, led by Music Director, Donato Cabrera, established its presence in Southern Nevada in 1998. The mission of the organization is to perform music that enriches and educates, helping to build a vibrant, culturally rich community. The resident symphony orchestra of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, the Las Vegas Philharmonic brings a valued and vibrant cultural dimension to the city, providing more than 23,000 children this year with vital access to a music education program and showcasing local talents alongside stellar nationally and internationally known guest artists on the magnificent Reynolds Hall stage. At the orchestra’s core are 76 contracted professional musicians, many of whom are esteemed educators who also perform in other professional productions in Las Vegas, bringing depth and variety to the organization. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the Philharmonic’s community, education, and artistic programs are made possible by the generous donations and support of individuals and corporations. To join us in our mission or learn more, visit lvphil.org or call 702.258.5438. We’re social! Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lasvegasphilharmonic, Twitter: @lvphil and Instagram: @lvphil

About VEGAS magazine

VEGAS magazine delivers the style and sophistication that the Las Vegas tastemaker demands. Each month, readers are enticed with a smart editorial on fashion, style, entertainment, and nightlife as well as the glamour and excitement of the city where pursuing pleasure is an art form. VEGAS magazine is published by Modern Luxury, the country’s largest local luxury media company with 84 titles in the top 24 markets in the United States. www.vegasmagazine.com/