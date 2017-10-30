Baker Krukow Joins Dickson Commercial Group

(Reno, Nev.) – Baker Krukow has joined the team of Dickson Commercial Group (DCG), a full-service commercial real estate firm, as a commercial real estate advisor.

Krukow has more than 10 years experience in sales and logistics, primarily in the electrical construction industry. Prior to DCG, Krukow was a senior outside sales representative at Graybar Electric, a Fortune 500 company, and leader in supply chain management. Krukow specialized in communication and data sales, focusing on a diverse customer base that included the Washoe County School District, Switch, Grand Sierra Resort and the University of Nevada, Reno.

“I am looking forward to being an active contributor at DCG,” said Krukow. “DCG’s has a solid reputation in the market, and I am excited to work with an industry leader.”

Krukow graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Communications. He was a catcher for the Wolf Pack baseball team from 2002-2007. Krukow is married and has two kids. He loves to golf, play guitar, snowboard, cook, fly fish and spend time with his family.

About Dickson Commercial Group:

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is a locally owned and operated, full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Downtown Reno and serving all of northern Nevada. Dickson Commercial Group serves all sectors of commercial real estate, including sales and leasing for industrial, office, retail, multifamily, and land. Dickson Commercial Group also offers a full spectrum of commercial services from property management and construction management to investment underwriting and feasibility studies.