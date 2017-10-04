4th annual “St. Jude Against All Odds” poker tournament on Nov. 3 to benefit children battling cancer, other life-threatening diseases at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® will host its fourth annual “St. Jude Against All Odds” celebrity poker tournament at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The evening, hosted by actor Geoff Stults, will feature a red carpet welcome, cocktails, dinner, both silent and live auctions, as well as poker and philanthropy. The event raises awareness and funding for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

St. Jude Against All Odds founder and co-chair is six-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner, Daniel Negreanu. Event sponsors include Charity Series of Poker, Shift4 Corporation, Poker Central and The Revolution FMO, LLC.

Several celebrities and professional athletes will be in attendance to show their support for the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by walking the red carpet and participating in the tournament. Among them will be Jennie Garth, Joshua Malina, Brett Raymer, Connor Fields, Gus Kensworthy, David Sutcliffe, amongst others.

“The research done at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is shared around the world,” said event co-chair Daniel Negreanu, six-time WSOP Champion. “Every hospital in every community benefits and needs our support. It brings me great satisfaction to know that the poker community is coming together to help St. Jude focus on what matters most – saving children’s lives.”

Tournament buy-in is priced at $750 per person and tickets to cocktails and dinner are priced at $200 per person. Couples can purchase dinner for two and one poker buy-in for $1,000. Players in the poker tournament will be competing to secure a $10,000 seat to the 2018 WSOP Main Event, as well as a seven-day cruise to the Mexican Riviera compliments of Card Player Cruises, or a two-night stay in a luxury suite at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. There will also be an opportunity to win a 2017 Lexus NX, courtesy of Lexus of Las Vegas.

Thanks to fundraising and awareness events like this one, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

To register for the tournament, call (702) 341-2903 or visit StJude.org/LVpoker.