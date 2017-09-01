What Is the Most Significant Change You’ve Seen in Nevada?

“The most significant changes I’ve witnessed is the evolution of our community and state to accommodate the arts, energy, technology and other great industries!”

Valerie Clark | President, Clark & Associates (24 years in Nevada) “The most significant changes I’ve witnessed is the evolution of our community and state to accommodate the arts, energy, technology and other great industries!”

Darin Marques | Sales Manager, ASCAYA, Operations Manager, Shapiro & Sher Group (35 years in Nevada) “One of the greatest things I’ve seen is Southern Nevada’s evolution into a true entertainment destination. We now have world-class restaurants with amazing chefs from all over the world and a wide variety of entertainment options for both locals and visitors.”

Amy Hunter | Managing Partner, Simmons Group (10 years in Nevada) “I’ve noticed over the past 10 years that the amount of Las Vegans who were born and raised here are staying, which is growing the sense of community and care.”

Scott Seastrand | Vice President, Western Elite (55 years in Nevada) “Amazing growth! The center valley used to be the edge of town. Now we have pro teams and more casinos that callus home.”

Tina Quigley | General Manager, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (29 years in Nevada) “I’ve lived in Nevada for nearly 30 years, and never before have we seen so many new technologies that can revolutionize transportation. We are working together to leverage these new technologies as solutions to the transportation challenges we face.”