Organization Protecting Those Who Serve Receives Donation From Las Vegas Engineers

Las Vegas Engineers, LLC, a leading structural engineering company in Southern Nevada recently donated $1,000 to the California nonprofit organization, E614 Corporation, which benefits active law enforcement officers.

The donation will go directly toward the cost and shipping of safety gear to protect law enforcement officers across the United States. Due to the generous donation from Las Vegas Engineers, at least six more active duty officers will receive protective armor.

E614 is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that donates all of its proceeds toward safety equipment to officers in need all across the country.

“We are proud to donate to an organization that gives back to the ones that keep us safe during emergencies,” said Dan Campbell, principal structural engineer and owner of Las Vegas Engineers. “Police officers put their lives on the line on a daily basis for us, and it is only right to say thank you by making sure they can do their jobs safely.”

On Aug. 4, Dan Campbell threw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s game on behalf of E614 Corporation. John Thompkins and Jayne McBride, co-founders of E614, were also in attendance.

For more than 30 years, Las Vegas Engineers has served southern Nevada and surrounding areas as a leading structural engineering company. Based in Henderson, Nevada, the company provides structural engineering services that include structural analysis, building condition surveys, structural special inspection, light gage framing and seismic support to residential, commercial and public buildings and facilities. Management and three-dimensional modeling services are also available. Las Vegas Engineers is proud to serve organizations in Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico and Idaho. The corporate office is located at 601 Du Fort Ave., Henderson, Nevada. For more information, visit www.lasvegasengineers.com.