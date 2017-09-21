Neighbors Assisting Neighbors to Host 5th Annual Pancake Breakfast

Neighbors Assisting Neighbors (NAN) in Solera at Anthem will be hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, October 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 2401 Somersworth St. in Henderson, Nev.

The cost of the breakfast is a $6.00 donation. All proceeds raised at the event will benefit the Foundation Assisting Seniors and their ongoing programs and services. Tickets are on sale in the Encore Lounge on Friday, Sept. 15, at 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“What better way to raise money than to host a pancake breakfast,” said Favil West, president of the Foundation Assisting Seniors. “This event shows our community how much our seniors mean to us and we are happy to come together to support them.”

Tickets for a 50/50 raffle will only be sold on Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Twenty tickets are $5.00. The drawing will take place at 11:00 a.m. The gift card and merchandise live auction will be held at 11:30 a.m. All auction participants must be present to win. For more information, please call 725-244-4200 or visit www.FoundationAssistingSeniors.org.

###

About The Foundation Assisting Seniors: Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, The Foundation Assisting Seniors was established in April 2002, with a mission to assist the senior community in times of illness, recovery, confinement at home, coping with loss of a loved one, and other senior challenges, as well as to provide assistance with everyday tasks such as household maintenance and transportation. Founders Favil West and Chuck Davis created the Foundation Assisting Seniors as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public benefit corporation. Each year, the foundation provides durable medical equipment and funding to our Affiliates in Solera, Aliante, and Tuscany who responds to thousands of requests for assistance. The equipment is also available to seniors (50+) living in the cities of the Las Vegas valley.

Shayna Moreno, Trosper Communications

702-965-1617 x129

Shayna@TrosperCommunications.com