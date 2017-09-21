Hirschi Masonry Announces Work on Large-Scale Residential Project

Reverence by Pulte Homes Debuts Model Homes

Hirschi Masonry, a premier masonry contractor in southern Nevada is proud to announce its recent work on Reverence by Pulte Homes. Hirschi began work on Reverence in September 2016 and initiated the second phase in April 2017.

Pulte Homes exclusively developed Reverence, which features nine neighborhoods on 300 acres. The neighborhood is located on an elevated ridgeline that overlooks the Las Vegas Valley and is adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Plans for Reverence include six collections of homes featuring 23 consumer-inspired floor plans.

Hirschi Masonry serves as the exclusive masonry subcontractor, building all of the masonry retaining walls, masonry screen walls, stone veneer & brick veneer on the homes. Estimated completion for Reverence is Spring 2018.

“It is an honor to be a part of one of the largest residential developments in southern Nevada,” said Brett Hales, Vice President at Hirschi Masonry. “We are committed to excellence for our clients and are excited to be a part of a monumental project that will provide housing options for the individuals and families in Las Vegas.”

About Hirschi Masonry

Hirschi Masonry is a premier masonry contractor based in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Founded in 2009 by Chad Hirschi, a second generation mason, as a commercial and residential masonry company, Hirschi Masonry has grown to include more than 500 employees who are provided with the safest work environment, education and training to become the most motivated and ethical employees in the industry. Hirschi Masonry is a proud member of Masonry Contractors Association of America, Associated Builders & Contractors, Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and Nevada Subcontractors Association. For more information, visit www.hirschimasonry.com.

