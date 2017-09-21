Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Hirschi Masonry Announces Work on Large-Scale Residential Project

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Hirschi Masonry Announces Work on Large-Scale Residential Project

By 1 Comment

Hirschi Masonry, a premier masonry contractor in southern Nevada is proud to announce its recent work on Reverence by Pulte Homes.Reverence by Pulte Homes Debuts Model Homes

Hirschi Masonry, a premier masonry contractor in southern Nevada is proud to announce its recent work on Reverence by Pulte Homes. Hirschi began work on Reverence in September 2016 and initiated the second phase in April 2017.

Pulte Homes exclusively developed Reverence, which features nine neighborhoods on 300 acres. The neighborhood is located on an elevated ridgeline that overlooks the Las Vegas Valley and is adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Plans for Reverence include six collections of homes featuring 23 consumer-inspired floor plans.

Hirschi Masonry serves as the exclusive masonry subcontractor, building all of the masonry retaining walls, masonry screen walls, stone veneer & brick veneer on the homes. Estimated completion for Reverence is Spring 2018.

“It is an honor to be a part of one of the largest residential developments in southern Nevada,” said Brett Hales, Vice President at Hirschi Masonry. “We are committed to excellence for our clients and are excited to be a part of a monumental project that will provide housing options for the individuals and families in Las Vegas.”

###

About Hirschi Masonry
Hirschi Masonry is a premier masonry contractor based in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Founded in 2009 by Chad Hirschi, a second generation mason, as a commercial and residential masonry company, Hirschi Masonry has grown to include more than 500 employees who are provided with the safest work environment, education and training to become the most motivated and ethical employees in the industry. Hirschi Masonry is a proud member of Masonry Contractors Association of America, Associated Builders & Contractors, Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and Nevada Subcontractors Association. For more information, visit www.hirschimasonry.com.

Shayna Moreno, Trosper Communications
Email: Shayna@TrosperCommunications.com
Phone: 702-965-1617 x129

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism