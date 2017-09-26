Foundation Assisting Seniors Hosts Basket Raffle

The Foundation Assisting Seniors is set to hold their Basket Raffle at 2:30 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, October 29 in the Ballroom at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

This is the third annual raffle and the first time the Foundation Assisting Seniors will be hosting the event at Green Valley Ranch Resort. All proceeds benefiting the Foundation and their ongoing programs and services. The basket raffle will also include an auction, themed baskets and a gift card grab.

“We are happy to be able to host another basket raffle this year and know the community enjoys seeing all the baskets our volunteers have put together,” said Phyllis Washburn, Chairman of the Foundation Assisting Seniors Basket Raffle. “It’s a great opportunity not only to raise money for the Foundation Assisting Seniors but to get the senior community together in a fun and interactive atmosphere.”

The Foundation Assisting Seniors was founded with the mission of improving the quality of life for the senior community by assisting them in times of illness, recovery, confinement at home, coping with the loss of a loved one and other senior challenges, as well as to provide assistance with everyday tasks such as household maintenance and transportation. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has responded to more than 100,000 requests for assistance services.

For more information on the event or for tickets, please call 725-244-4200 or visit FoundationAssistingSeniors.org.

About The Foundation Assisting Seniors

Founders Favil West and Chuck Davis created the Foundation Assisting Seniors as a 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit corporation. Each year, the foundation provides durable medical equipment and funding to our Affiliates in Solera, Aliante, and Tuscany who responds to thousands of requests for assistance. The durable medical equipment is available to seniors (50+) living in the cities of Henderson, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas.

