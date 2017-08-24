Nevada Business Magazine

Brazen Architecture Plans Community Design Day Downtown on Saturday, Aug. 26

1 Comment

Monica Gresser and Nasreen Al Tamimi

Brazen Architecture has always been interested in actively collaborating with the community living in the Meadows Village neighborhood, across the street from the office, to help them design a better neighborhood that would fulfill their needs.

Brazen has organized a collaborative event with the City of Las Vegas on #communitydesignday, taking place this Saturday, August 26, as the first step to starting a conversation with the neighbors living in Meadows Village and helping them voice their needs.

Community Design Day is a national celebration by the Association for Community Design that highlights community work in low income neighborhoods across the country, and is set for August 25 and August 26, 2017.

During the Meadows Village event, adults will be given the opportunity to pin point on large maps where they would like to see amenities and services within the neighborhood and children will draw their visions of the neighborhood on the sidewalk of their community park, Stupak Park, at 300 W. Boston Ave.

Through #communitydesignday Brazen is hoping to find out what the community needs.

Brazen envisions several future participatory design events to better Meadows Village, as a collaborative efforts that will build up information and resources over time starting with the outcome of #communitydesignday and leading to the design and construction of various amenities based on the neighborhood needs.

Source: Brazen Architecture

Photo: Monica Gresser and Nasreen Al Tamimi , Brazen Architecture

  • MOJO MICHELE

