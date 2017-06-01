Legal Elite 2017: Nevada’s Top Attorneys

This year marks Legal Elite’s tenth year of presenting Nevada’s top attorneys. The annual list showcases attorneys whose peers have named them amongst the best of the best. The list has come a long way since it’s inaugural issue in June 2008. Since it’s inception, the voting process has become more streamlined and each year more and more attorneys participate in the hopes of being named one of the year’s Legal Elite.
Polling for the 2017 list began at the end of February and nearly 6,400 nominations were collected throughout the state. Those nominations then went through an extensive verification process to produce the top attorneys in the state, ranked by their peers and presented in the following pages.
The State Bar of Nevada’s Annual Report for 2016 indicates that there are 8,916 active member attorneys. The Bar admitted 267 new licensees since the previous reporting period and new attorneys are being trained at UNLV’s Boyd School of Law each year.
The Legal Elite list includes only the top 4 percent of attorneys in the state broken down by location, with break-out lists for the Best Up and Coming and Best Government attorneys. It’s not easy to make it to the final list and each of those included this year went through several levels of scrutiny. Upon the nomination process closing, each ballot was reviewed for eligibility and every voting attorney was verified with the State Bar.
The next step included scoring each attorney nominated. Scores were compiled based on the number and type of votes received. Attorneys that garnered votes from within their own firm were given a score of one and those that received a vote from someone at another firm were given a weighted score of three. After all of the scores were tabulated, the top scorers were then verified again and contacted to finalize the 2017 Legal Elite list.
In addition, those that received the most votes in each list are featured on the cover of this issue. Those featured are Katherine Hoffman with Fennemore Craig from the Northern Nevada list, Craig Slater with Luh & Associates from the Southern Nevada list and Michael Paretti of Snell & WIlmer from the Best Up and Coming list. Congratulations to the 10th Anniversary Class of Legal Elite!
Southern Nevada's Top Attorneys
|Name
|Firm
|Practice Emphasis
|Number of Years Practicing in Nevada
|Anthony Ager
|Durham Jones & Pinegar
|Landlord Tenant Law, Plaintiffs' Personal Injury and Gaming/Non-Gaming Collections
|15
|Michelle Alarie
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Commercial Litigation and Insurance Coverage
|6
|W. West Allen
|Howard & Howard
|Intellectual Property, Intellectual Property Litigation and Commercial Litigation
|22
|Adam Anderson
|Clear Counsel Law Group
|Plaintiff Personal Injury
|4
|Craig Anderson
|Marquis Aurbach Coffing
|Civil Rights Defense, Municipality Defense and Premises Liability
|18
|Paola Armeni
|Gentile Cristalli Miller Armeni Savarese
|Criminal Defense and Civil Rights Litigation
|14
|Bradley Austin
|Snell & Wilmer
|Commercial Litigation and Financial Services Litigation
|4
|Brett Axelrod
|Fox Rothschild
|Bankruptcy
|21
|Christian Balducci
|Marquis Aurbach Coffing
|Commercial Litigation and Real Property
|5
|Jeffrey Barr
|Ashcraft & Barr
|Marijuana Law, Business Litigation and Civil Rights Litigation
|17
|Kevin Beck
|Kevin E. Beck, Ltd.
|Business Litigation and Domestic Relations (Family Law)
|14
|Marcus Berg
|Moss Berg Injury Lawyers
|Car Crashes, Slip & Falls and Workers Compensation
|11
|Todd Bice
|Pisanelli Bice
|Business & Commercial Litigation and Appeals
|25
|Bryan H. Blackwell
|Richard Harris Law Firm
|Personal Injury
|5
|Brian Blakley
|Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie
|Commercial & Business Litigation, Unmanned Aircraft Systems and White Collar Defense & Investigations
|4
|Brian Blaylock
|Snell & Wilmer
|Corporate & Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Owner Exit Transactions
|5
|Gina Bongiovi
|Bongiovi Law Firm
|Corporate Counsel and Business Transactions
|10
|Alison Brasier
|Hicks & Brasier
|Did Not Disclose
|10
|Jennifer Braster
|Naylor & Braster
|Commercial Litigation
|11
|Stephanie Buntin
|Howard & Howard
|Intellectual Property
|6
|Patrick Byrne
|Snell & Wilmer
|Commercial Litigation
|16
|Robert J. Caldwell
|Kolesar & Leatham
|Business Litigation, Entertainment & Sports Law and Corporate Law
|16
|Donald Campbell
|Campbell & Williams
|Commercial Litigation, Crisis Management and First Amendment & News/Media
|39
|Robert Cardenas
|Cardenas Law Group
|Personal Injury
|17
|Justin Carley
|Snell & Wilmer
|Commercial Litigation, Construction and Real Estate Litigation
|11
|Andrea Champion
|Holland & Hart
|Commercial Litigation and Appellate
|3
|Szu-Lung Chang
|Chang Law Group
|Probate & Trust, Business and Taxation
|8
|Richard Chatwin
|Gerrard Cox Larsen
|Elder Law, Special Needs Trusts and Estate Planning
|9
|Christopher Childs
|Childs Watson & Gallagher
|Real Estate, Business/Corporate Law and General Transactional Law
|13
|Hai Ling Chu
|HLC Legal
|Estate Planning, Probate and Contracts
|6
|Dawn M Cica
|Black & LoBello
|Real Estate, Commercial Bankruptcy and Gaming
|25
|Sean Claggett
|Claggett & Sykes Law Firm
|Plaintiff Personal Injury, Product Defect and Medical Malpractice
|14
|Christopher S. Connell
|Connell Law
|Business Litigation, Real Estate and Personal Injury
|5
|Maximiliano D. Couvillier III
|Black & LoBello
|Complex Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation and Sports & Entertainment
|16
|Jennifer Craft
|Dickinson Wright
|Copyright & Trademark Law, Intellectual Property and Sports & Entertainment Law
|15
|Nicholas Crosby
|Marquis Aurbach Coffing
|Labor & Employment, Municipal Liability and Constitutional Law
|13
|Krisanne Cunningham
|Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll
|Business Law, Tax Law and Securities Law
|14
|Laura Deeter
|Ghandi Deeter Blackham
|Guardianship, Probate and Estate Planning
|10
|Lindsay Demaree
|Ballard Spahr
|Consumer Financial Services and Commercial Litigation
|7
|William Devine II
|Devine Law Firm
|Bankruptcy, Wills & Trusts and Civil Litigation
|9
|Anthony DiRaimondo
|Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll
|Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Litigation and Construction Litigation
|9
|Andrew Dixon
|Bowler Dixon & Twitchell
|Commercial Real Estate, Corporate and Business & Commercial Litigation
|14
|Sabrina Dolson
|Dickerson Karacsonyi Law Group
|Family Law
|4
|Michael R. Esposito
|Garman Turner Gordon
|Probate & Trust Administration, Commercial Litigation and Bankruptcy Litigation
|3
|Chad Fears
|Evans Fears & Schuttert
|Did Not Disclose
|18
|Michael Feder
|Dickinson Wright
|Business Litigation, Intellectual Property and Sports & Entertainment Law
|17
|Jason Ferris
|Luh & Associates
|General Liability, Premises Liability and Construction Defect
|16
|Frank Flansburg
|Schwartz Flansburg
|Commercial Litigation, Business Litigation and Civil Litigation
|18
|Seth Floyd
|Urban Law Firm
|Land Use & Zoning, Labor Law and Appeals
|7
|Conor Flynn
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Commercial Litigation
|7
|Christopher Ford
|Ford & Friedman
|Divorce, Child Custody and Pre/Post Nuptial Agreements
|8
|David Freeman
|Holland & Hart
|Commercial Litigation and Appellate
|11
|Alan Freer
|Solomon Dwiggins & Freer
|Probate, Trust/Estate Litigation and Business Litigation
|16
|Matthew Friedman
|Ford & Friedman
|Divorce Law, Family Law and Premarital/Postmarital Contract Law
|8
|R. Duane Frizell
|Frizell Law Firm
|Business, Real Estate and Litigation
|11
|Alexander Fugazzi
|Snell & Wilmer
|Commercial Litigation, Financial Services Litigation and Real Estate Litigation
|13
|Adam Fulton
|Jennings & Fulton
|Business Law & Commercial Litigation, Construction Law and Personal Injury
|8
|John C. Funk
|Law Office of John C. Funk
|Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice
|12
|Pearl Gallagher
|Childs Watson & Gallagher
|Corporate, Real Estate and General Transactional Law
|11
|Joseph Ganley
|Hutchison & Steffen
|Commercial Litigation, Business Divorces and Non-Compete/Trade Secret Law
|23
|Anthony Garasi
|Bremer Whyte Brown & O'Meara
|Civil Litigation, Business Litigation and Real Estate
|9
|Jennifer Gaynor
|Dickinson Wright
|Administrative & Agency Matters, Government Relations and Gaming Law
|12
|Gregory Gemignani
|Dickinson Wright
|Gaming Law, Information Technology and Internet Law
|17
|Pete Georgis
|Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll
|Real Estate and Corporate Law
|4
|Jason Gerber
|Marquis Aurbach Coffing
|Corporate, Litigation and Arbitration
|11
|Nedda Ghandi
|Ghandi Deeter Blackham
|Divorce, Bankruptcy and Business Reorganization
|9
|Charles Gianelloni
|Snell & Wilmer
|Bankruptcy & Reorganization and Commercial Litigation
|5
|Gerald Gillock
|Gillock & Associates
|Medical Negligence, Insurance Bad Faith Litigation and Personal Injury
|47
|Katie Goldberg
|Mainor Wirth
|Personal Injury
|2
|Anthony Golden
|Garg Golden Law Firm
|Labor & Employment, Commercial Litigation and Appellate Practice
|11
|Jessica Goodey
|Becker Goodey
|Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Business Litigation
|7
|Richard Gordon
|Snell & Wilmer
|Commercial Litigation, Financial Services Litigation and Insurance
|13
|Matthew Granda
|Claggett & Sykes Law Firm
|Plaintiff Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Wrongful Death
|5
|Talitha Gray Kozlowski
|Garman Turner Gordon
|Corporate Restructuring and Bankruptcy
|13
|Jeffrey Gronich
|Jeffrey Gronich, Attorney at Law, P.C.
|Employment Law, Wrongful Termination and Discrimination
|4
|John Gutke
|Fox Rothschild
|Business Litigation, Bankruptcy Litigation and Directors & Officers Liability Law
|11
|Dennis Gutwald
|McDonald Carano
|Gaming and Administrative Law
|14
|William Habdas
|Akerman LLP
|Consumer Finance Litigation
|4
|Mike Haight
|Henness & Haight Injury Attorneys
|Personal Injury, Product Liability and Wrongful Death
|22
|James Harper
|Harper | Selim
|Insurance Defense, Bad Faith and Coverage
|11
|Marjorie Hauf
|Ganz & Hauf
|Personal Injury, Insurance Bad Faith and Premises Liability
|14
|Aaron Hegji
|Hutchison & Steffen
|Estate Planning, ERISA and Tax Law
|8
|Mark G. Henness
|Henness & Haight Injury Attorneys
|Personal Injury, Catastrophic Injury and Trial Attorney
|23
|Kevin L. Hernandez
|Law Office of Kevin L. Hernandez
|Consumer Law, Identity Theft and Debt Collection Abuse Claims
|5
|Robert Hernquist
|Howard & Howard
|Commercial Litigation
|10
|Lawrence Hill
|Lawrence C. Hill & Associates
|Personal Injury, Criminal Defense and Immigration
|8
|Matthew Hoffmann
|Atkinson Watkins & Hoffmann
|Personal Injury, Mediation and Arbitration
|13
|Dustun H. Holmes
|Pisanelli Bice
|Business Litigation and Appellate
|5
|Kirk Homeyer
|Fertitta Enterprises, Inc.
|Contracts and Corporate Law
|6
|Eric Hone
|Dickinson Wright
|Business Litigation, Construction Law and Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|14
|Gregg A. Hubley
|Brooks Hubley
|Medical Malpractice, Business Litigation and Traumatic Personal Injury Litigation
|17
|Jeffrey Hulet
|Hogan Hulet
|Civil Litigation and Post-Judgment Collections
|10
|Christopher Humes
|Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
|Employee Benefits and Healthcare
|5
|Mark Hutchison
|Hutchison & Steffen
|Commercial & Complex Tort Litigation, Trust Litigation and Constitutional Law
|27
|Tin Hwang
|Hwang Law Group
|Wills & Trusts, Family Law and Personal Injury
|1
|Daniel Ivie
|Snell & Wilmer
|Commercial Litigation, Financial Services Litigation and Personal Injury
|11
|Bradley Johnson
|Kravitz Schnitzer & Johnson
|Civil Litigation
|25
|Jack Juan
|Marquis Aurbach Coffing
|Construction, Business and Commercial
|20
|Todd E. Kennedy
|Black & LoBello
|Complex Commercial Litigation, Appeals and Intellectual Property Litigation
|21
|Christopher Kircher
|Semenza Kircher Rickard
|Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury and Collections
|9
|Michael Kling
|Kling Law Offices
|Estate Planning, Asset Protection and Probate & Trust Administration
|21
|Matthew Knepper
|Knepper & Clark
|Consumer Finance Litigation, Bankruptcy Litigation and Consumer Class Actions
|5
|Leighton Koehler
|Dickinson Wright
|Tax Law, Mergers & Acquisitions and Government Investigations
|5
|Joseph Kozlowski
|Garman Turner Gordon
|Corporate and Real Estate
|14
|Matthew Kreutzer
|Howard & Howard
|Franchising and Distribution
|13
|Daniela LaBounty
|Olson Cannon Gormley Angulo & Stoberski
|Did Not Disclose
|4
|Scott Lachman
|Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial
|Civil Litigation and Appellate Practice
|7
|Kristofer Leavitt
|Leavitt Legal Group
|Business & Employment Litigation and Personal Injury
|4
|Curt Ledford
|McDonald Carano
|Energy, Environment & Natural Resources, Business Entities & Transactions and Real Estate & Land Use
|13
|Alexander LeVeque
|Solomon Dwiggins & Freer
|Trust/Estate Litigation, Business Litigation and Real Estate Litigation
|9
|Var Lordahl
|Dickinson Wright
|Wills, Estates, Estate Planning & Probate Law, Tax Law and Corporation & Business Law
|7
|Nicole Lovelock
|Jones Lovelock
|Business Litigation and Employment
|9
|Ryan Lower
|Morris Law Group
|Commercial Litigation, Product Liability and Legal Professional Liability
|13
|Pat Lundvall
|McDonald Carano
|Commercial & Complex Litigation, Employment & Labor Law and Government Affairs & Advocacy
|28
|Bradley S. Mainor
|Mainor Wirth
|Catastrophic Injuries, Personal Injury and Wrongful Death
|17
|Scott Marquis
|Marquis Aurbach Coffing
|Real Estate, Business Law and Business Litigation
|20
|Don Martin
|Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie
|Business Transactions, Real Estate and Finance
|19
|Ian M. McMenemy
|Brock Ohlson Injury Lawyers
|Personal Injury
|4
|Sarah Mead
|Mead Law Group
|Construction Law and Commercial Litigation
|2
|M. Magali Mercera
|Pisanelli Bice
|Commercial Litigation
|8
|Kirill Mikhaylov
|Hall Prangle & Schoonveld
|Professional Liability, General Liability and Commercial Litigation
|3
|Kade Miller
|Snell & Wilmer
|Corporate & Securities, Commercial Finance and Real Estate
|5
|Christopher Miltenberger
|Greenberg Traurig
|Commercial Litigation
|11
|Christian Morris
|Nettles Law Firm
|Did Not Disclose
|9
|Steve Morris
|Morris Law Group
|Breach of Contract, Construction Defect and Derivative Lawsuits
|48
|Billie-Marie Morrison
|Craig P. Kenny & Associates
|Workers' Compensation, Personal Injury and Products Liability
|16
|Jared Moser
|Marquis Aurbach Coffing
|Litigation, Appellate and Employment Law
|4
|Timothy Mott
|Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial
|Catastrophic Injury, Tort Defense and Commercial Litigation
|5
|Cody Mounteer
|Marquis Aurbach Coffing
|Construction, Insurance and Real Property
|9
|Peter Navarro
|Holland & Hart
|Labor & Employment
|1
|Jonathan K. Nelson
|J.K. Nelson Law
|Family Law, Estate Planning and Personal Injury
|5
|Craig Newman
|Durham Jones & Pinegar
|Commercial Litigation, Collections (Gaming & Non-Gaming) and Landlord/Tenant Law
|28
|Stephen Oliver
|Ford & Friedman
|Divorce Law, Family Law and Premarital/Postmarital Contract Law
|1
|Michael A. Olsen
|Goodsell & Olsen
|Trust & Estate Litigation, Probate and Trust Administration
|21
|Timothy O'Reilly
|O'Reilly Law Group
|Litigation, Business and Personal Injury
|13
|Dana Oswalt
|Benson & Bingham
|Personal Injury
|3
|Matthew Park
|Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie
|Business Litigation, Personal Injury Defense and Employment Law
|10
|Zachariah Parry
|Parry & Pfau
|Personal Injury and Contracts
|8
|Sean Payne
|Payne Law Firm
|Consumer Protection and Bankruptcy
|4
|Robin Perkins
|Snell & Wilmer
|Commercial Litigation, Construction and Financial Services Litigation
|11
|Morgan Petrelli
|Snell & Wilmer
|Commercial Litigation and Product Liability Litigation
|4
|Erika Pike Turner
|Garman Turner Gordon
|Business Litigation, Appellate and Trial
|20
|Tara Popova
|Fox Rothschild
|Commercial Litigation and Bankruptcy Litigation
|7
|Eric Powers
|Wright Finlay & Zak
|Did Not Disclose
|5
|Daniel R. Price
|Price Beckstrom
|Civil Litigation, Personal Injury and Motor Vehicle Crash
|3
|Taylor L. Randolph
|Randolph Law Firm
|Bankruptcy and Tax
|11
|Michael Rawlins
|Durham Jones & Pinegar
|Commercial Litigation
|23
|Richard A. Rawson
|Ballard Rawson, Chartered
|Business Entities & Transactions, Mergers & Acquisitions and Real Estate Transactions
|13
|Patrick Reilly
|Holland & Hart
|Commercial Litigation and Appellate
|21
|Joshua Reisman
|Reisman Sorokac
|Business & Commercial Litigation
|18
|Jacob Reynolds
|Hutchison & Steffen
|Commercial Litigation, Healthcare Litigation and Administrative Agency Litigation
|11
|Jarrod Rickard
|Semenza Kircher Rickard
|Commercial Litigation, Civil Appeals and Administrative Law
|11
|Marisa Rodriguez
|Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial
|Commercial Litigation, Tort Defense and Products Liability Litigation
|4
|L. Christopher Rose
|Jolley Urga Woodbury & Little
|Litigation
|17
|Mark Rouse
|The 702 Firm
|Personal Injury
|6
|Lawrence Ruiz
|Ruiz Law Firm
|Civil Litigation, Personal Injury and Worker's Compensation
|8
|Karl Rutledge
|Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie
|Gaming, Sweepstakes and Internet
|11
|Robert Ryan
|Pisanelli Bice
|Civil Litigation, Commercial Litigation and Healthcare Law
|7
|Dana B. Salmonson
|Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart
|Employment Discrimination/Harassment, Wage & Hour and Class Action
|9
|Anthony Sassi
|Aldridge Pite
|Civil Litigation and Real Property
|6
|Allison Schmidt
|Allison R. Schmidt, Esq.
|Commercial Litigation, Consumer Rights Litigation and Appellate Practice
|10
|Kelly Schmitt
|Sylvester & Polednak
|Commercial Litigation
|10
|Joel Schwarz
|Dickinson Wright
|Business Litigation, Civil Trial Advocacy and Appellate Practice
|13
|Jared Sechrist
|Watt Teider Hoffar & Fitzgerald
|Commercial Litigation, Construction Litigation and Surety Law
|10
|Taylor Selim
|Harper | Selim
|Did Not Disclose
|7
|Lawrence J. Semenza III
|Semenza Kircher Rickard
|Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury and Collections
|18
|Cher Shaine
|Murchison & Cumming
|Complex Corporate Transaction, Regulatory Law and Internet Security
|9
|Mandy Shavinsky
|Snell & Wilmer
|Master Planned Communities & Subdivisions, Real Estate and Real Estate Lending
|17
|James Patrick Shea
|Armstrong Teasdale
|Commercial Insolvency & Reorganization, Commercial Litigation
|35
|Stephen Shulman
|Willoughby Shulman
|Personal Injury
|7
|Sarah Silverman
|Hall Prangle & Schoonveld
|Civil Defense, Healthcare Litigation and Personal Injury Defense
|3
|Jeffrey Silvestri
|McDonald Carano
|Appellate, Commercial & Complex Litigation and Government Affairs & Advocacy
|22
|Craig Slater
|Luh & Associates
|General Litigation and Personal Injury
|14
|Adam Smith
|Adam Smith Law
|Personal Injury and Complex Litigation
|12
|Jacob Smith
|Henness & Haight Injury Attorneys
|Personal Injury
|11
|Jason Smith
|Santoro Whitmire
|Commercial Litigation and Complex Business & Tort Litigation
|12
|Mark Solomon
|Solomon Dwiggins & Freer
|Trust/Estate Litigation, Estate Planning and Business Litigation
|41
|Elizabeth Sorokac
|Reisman Sorokac
|Business, Corporate and Real Estate Transactions
|16
|Debra Spinelli
|Pisanelli Bice
|Business and Commercial Litigation
|12
|John Steffen
|Hutchison & Steffen
|Landlord/Tenant, Business Litigation and Personal Injury
|26
|Danielle Tarmu
|Mainor Wirth
|Personal Injury, Products Liability and Insurance Bad Faith
|8
|Marissa Temple
|Rogers Mastrangelo Carvalho & Mitchell
|Insurance Coverage, Insurance Bad Faith and Insurance Defense
|13
|Travis Twitchell
|Bowler Dixon & Twitchell
|Estate Planning, Probate and Estate & Trust Litigation
|15
|Casey Tyler
|Hall Prangle & Schoonveld
|Professional Malpractice Defense, Catastrophic Injury Defense and Civil Litigation
|12
|Kristin Tyler
|Garman Turner Gordon
|Estate Planning, Probate and Trust Litigation
|11
|Michael Valiente
|Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial
|Catastrophic Injury, Tort Defense and Commercial Litigation
|1
|Ace Van Patten
|Brooks Hubley
|Bankruptcy, Creditors' Rights and Civil Litigation
|8
|Bryan Viellion
|Kaempfer Crowell
|Business Law, Real Estate and Construction
|3
|Abran Vigil
|Ballard Spahr
|Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Litigation and Banking & Finance Litigation
|17
|Charles Vlassic III
|CV3 Legal
|Business Litigation, Business Formation and Real Estate
|9
|Liane Wakayama
|Marquis Aurbach Coffing
|Business Litigation, Trust & Estate Litigation and Probate Litigation
|9
|Kirk Nevada Walker
|Nevada Walker
|Construction, Litigation and Subrogation
|9
|Robert Warns
|Reisman Sorokac
|Business & Commercial Litigation
|7
|Justin Watkins
|Battle Born Injury Lawyers
|Personal Injury
|13
|Adam Wax
|Kravitz Schnitzer & Johnson
|Civil Litigation, Business & Contract Litigation and Personal Injuries
|7
|Mark M. Weisenmiller
|Garman Turner Gordon
|Business Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Bankruptcy Litigation and Appeals
|7
|James Whitmire
|Santoro Whitmire
|Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Litigation and Employment Litigation
|20
|Jason Wiley
|Law Office of Jason M. Wiley
|Civil Litigation, Business Transactions and Corporate Formation
|12
|J. Colby Williams
|Campbell & Williams
|Commercial Litigation
|23
|Paul C. Williams
|Bailey Kennedy
|Commercial Litigation, Business Torts and Healthcare Law
|6
|Eric Willoughby
|Willoughby Shulman Injury Lawyers
|Personal Injury
|11
|Joseph Wirth
|Mainor Wirth
|Personal Injury
|11
|Cayla Witty
|Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
|Labor & Employment, Civil Rights and Electronic Discovery
|5
|Ryan Works
|McDonald Carano
|Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Financial Restructuring and Commercial & Complex Litigation
|13
|Jay Young
|Howard & Howard
|Professional Neutral (Arbitrator & Mediator) and Business Litigation
|23
|Matthew Zirzow
|Larson & Zirzow
|Commercial & Consumer Bankruptcy
|18
|Caleb Zobrist
|Ideal Business Partners
|Healthcare, Corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions
|8
Northern Nevada
|Name
|Firm
|Practice Emphasis
|Number of Years Practicing in Nevada
|Matthew Addison
|McDonald Carano
|Commercial & Complex Litigation, Construction Law & Litigation
|26
|Michael Alonso
|Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie
|Gaming, Government Affairs and Land Use
|25
|Bryce Alstead
|Holland & Hart
|Environment, Energy & Natural Resources
|11
|Nathan Aman
|Fahrendorf Viloria Oliphant & Oster
|Commercial Litigation, Business Law and Construction Litigation
|14
|Paul J. Anderson
|Maupin Cox & LeGoy
|Education Law/Litigation, Business/Corporate Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation
|34
|Anthony Arger
|Robertson Johnson Miller & Williamson
|Business Entities & Transactions, Commercial Litigation and Land Use
|2
|Robert Armstrong
|McDonald Carano
|Estate Planning, Wills, Trust & Probate and Taxation, Business Entities & Transactions
|38
|Sallie Armstrong
|McDonald Carano
|Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Financial Restructuring and Commercial & Complex Litigation
|36
|Kevin Benson
|Allison MacKenzie
|Civil Litigation, Appeals and Election Law/Ballot Measures
|10
|Lauren Berkich
|Berkich Family Law
|Family Law
|6
|Denise Bradshaw
|Bradshaw Law
|Plaintiff's Personal Injury, Trucking Crashes and Medical Malpractice/Birth Trauma
|10
|Louis Bubala
|Kaempfer Crowell
|Bankruptcy Law and Litigation
|13
|Michael Burke
|Robison Belaustegui Sharp & Low
|Business Litigation, Real Estate and Personal Injury
|8
|Thomas Burton
|Snell & Wilmer
|Corporate & Securities and Healthcare
|30
|Justin Bustos
|Dickinson Wright
|Business Litigation, Intellectual Property and Appellate Practice
|10
|Severin Carlson
|Kaempfer Crowell
|Administrative & Regulatory Law, Energy, Utilities & Renewable Resources and Land Use, Zoning & Government Affairs Litigation
|12
|James Cavilia
|Allison MacKenzie
|Real Property, Land Use and Business
|27
|Kenneth Ching
|Dickinson Wright
|Business Litigation and Labor & Employment
|10
|Timothy Clausen
|NV Energy
|Regulatory, Renewables and Environmental
|11
|Joshua Correlli
|Kaempfer Crowell
|Business Law, Real Estate and Construction
|11
|Tyson Cross
|Cross Law
|Tax, Estate Planning and Probate
|3
|Karen Dennison
|Holland & Hart
|Real Estate
|46
|John Desmond
|Dickinson Wright
|Business Litigation, Intellectual Property and Appellate Practice
|22
|Matthew Digesti
|Bristlecone Holdings
|Corporate Counsel, Consumer Finance Law and Government Investigations
|11
|Robert Eisenberg
|Lemons, Grundy & Eisenberg
|Did Not Disclose
|37
|Carmen English
|English Law Practice
|Immigration
|10
|Holly Estes
|Estes Law
|Bankruptcy
|7
|Craig Etem
|Fennemore Craig
|Business Organizations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Real Property Law
|21
|Douglas Flowers
|Holland & Hart
|Real Estate
|16
|John Funk
|Gunderson Law Firm
|Commercial and Business Litigation
|6
|Stephanie Funk
|Fahrendorf Viloria Oliphant & Oster
|Real Estate, Construction and Commercial Litigation
|5
|John Gallagher
|Guild Gallagher Fuller
|Complex Commercial Litigation, Administrative Law and Environmental Law
|34
|David Garcia
|Holland & Hart
|Corporate
|20
|Leigh Goddard
|McDonald Carano
|Employment & Labor, Commercial & Complex Litigation and Trust & Estates
|20
|Julia Gold
|Law Offices of Julia Gold
|Estate & Tax Planning, Probate and Trust Administration
|18
|Mark Gunderson
|Gunderson Law Firm
|Commercial and Business Litigation
|38
|Anthony Hall
|Holland & Hart
|Labor & Employment
|21
|Leslie Hart
|Fennemore Craig
|Business Litigation, Financial Institution Litigation and Real Property Litigation
|24
|Daniel Hayward
|Laxalt & Nomura
|Business Litigation, Professional Liability Defense and Insurance Defense
|21
|Elizabeth High
|Lee High, Ltd.
|Bankruptcy
|11
|Katherine Hoffman
|Fennemore Craig
|Gaming, Administrative Law and Energy, Telecom & Utilities
|7
|August Hotchkin
|Bremer Whyte Brown & O'Meara
|Civil Litigation
|5
|Kurt O. Hunsberger
|Maupin Cox & LeGoy
|Corporate & Business Law, Taxation and Estate Planning
|26
|Brian Irvine
|Dickinson Wright
|Business Litigation, Construction Law and Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|16
|Alicia Johnson
|Johnson Law Practice
|Estate Planning, Small Business and Real Estate
|10
|Nathan Kanute
|Snell & Wilmer
|Bankruptcy & Reorganization, Commercial Litigation and Receiverships
|5
|Benjamin Kennedy
|Dickinson Wright
|Real Estate, Corporate Law and Development/Land Use
|13
|Michael Kennedy
|Law Offices of Michael Jerome Kennedy
|Federal Criminal Defense
|10
|Michael Kimmel
|Hoy Chrissinger Kimmel Vallas
|Construction Law & Litigation, Commercial Litigation and Real Estate
|13
|Wayne Klomp
|Snell & Wilmer
|Commercial Litigation and Financial Services Litigation
|11
|Dora Lane
|Holland & Hart
|Labor & Employment
|14
|Cecilia Lee
|Lee High, Ltd.
|Did Not Disclose
|30
|Molly LeGoy
|Maupin Cox & LeGoy
|Did Not Disclose
|4
|Debbie Leonard
|McDonald Carano
|Appellate, Energy, Environment & Natural Resources and Complex & Commercial Litigation
|15
|Vernon (Gene) Leverty
|Leverty & Associates
|Insurance, Class Actions and Personal Injury
|46
|David Lewandowski
|Fennemore Craig
|Emerging Business, Corporate Transactions and Real Estate
|7
|Joel W. Locke
|Allison MacKenzie
|Estate Planning, Business Planning & Formation and Family Law
|11
|Owen Mackedon
|Kaempfer Crowell
|Business Law, Privileged Licensing and Real Estate & Construction
|3
|Christopher MacKenzie
|Allison MacKenzie
|Business Entity Formation, Transactions and Real Property
|24
|Jennifer Mahe
|Mahe Law
|Real Estate, Business and Estate Planning/Probate
|12
|Kristen Martini
|Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie
|Commercial & Business Litigation
|9
|Paul Matteoni
|Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie
|Construction Law & Litigation, Banking Law/Regulatory and Business & Commercial Litigation
|29
|Bret Meich
|Downey Brand
|Commercial Litigation and Government Law
|9
|Christian Moore
|Lemons, Grundy & Eisenburg
|Did Not Disclose
|28
|Ann Morgan
|Fennemore Craig
|Employment & Labor Relations & Litigation and Aviation, Aerospace & Autonomous Systems
|38
|Jason Morris
|Woodburn & Wedge
|Trusts, Estate Planning and Probate
|10
|Bart Mowry
|Maupin Cox & LeGoy
|Estate Planning, Tax Planning and Probate & Trust Administration & Litigation
|38
|John Murtha
|Woodburn & Wedge
|Did Not Disclose
|37
|Ashley Nikkel
|Parson Behle & Latimer
|Business & Commercial Litigation, Natural Resources and Appellate Practice
|5
|Courtney O'Mara
|Fennemore Craig
|Business Litigation, Creditors Rights and Probate & Trust Litigation
|10
|David C. O'Mara
|O'Mara Law Firm
|Family Law, Wills, Trusts & Estate Planning and Civil Litigation
|14
|Michael Pagni
|McDonald Carano
|Real Estate & Land Use, Business Entities & Transactions and Government Affairs & Advocacy
|20
|William Peterson
|Snell & Wilmer
|Commercial Litigation, Energy & Utilities and Personal Injury
|41
|Brian Pick
|McDonald Carano
|Emerging Industries & Organizations, Real Estate & Land Use and Business Entities & Transactions
|11
|Kevin Pick
|Thorndal Armstrong Delk Balkenbush & Eisinger
|Commercial Litigation and Insurance Defense
|7
|Shannon Pierce
|Fennemore Craig
|Employment & Labor Relations & Litigation and Commercial Litigation
|6
|Colleen Platt
|Platt Law Group
|Administrative Law, Government Law and Government Affairs
|7
|Andrea Pressler
|Erickson Thorpe Swainston
|Civil Litigation, Construction Defect Defense and Personal Injury
|14
|Janine Prupas
|Snell & Wilmer
|Commercial Litigation, Insurance and Personal Injury
|13
|Dan Reaser
|Fennemore Craig
|Gaming, Financial Institutions and Energy, Telecom & Utilities
|36
|Catherine Reichenberg
|Gunderson Law Firm
|Commercial and Business Litigation
|10
|Molly Rezac
|Ogletree Deakins
|Employment Law
|17
|David Robertson
|Robertson Johnson Miller & Williamson
|Complex Civil Litigation, Commercial Real Estate Law and Water Law
|33
|Kent Robison
|Robison Belaustegui Sharp & Low
|Business Litigation and Complex Commercial Cases
|45
|Michael Rounds
|Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
|Intellectual Property and Intellectual Property Litigation
|25
|Christopher Rusby
|Rusby Law
|Appeals, Civil Litigation and Public Entity Law
|8
|Ryan Russell
|Allison MacKenzie
|Did Not Disclose
|14
|Brian Schusterman
|McDonald Carano
|Business Entities & Transactions, Emerging Industries & Organizations and Real Estate & Land Use
|9
|Austin Sweet
|Gunderson Law Firm
|Commercial and Business Litigation
|8
|John Tennert
|Fennemore Craig
|Business Litigation, Mining Law and Real Estate Litigation
|8
|Jonathan Tew
|Robertson Johnson Miller & Williamson
|Business Litigation and Appellate Law
|7
|Amy Tirre
|Law Office of Amy N. Tirre
|Commercial Litigation and Creditor's Side Bankruptcy
|20
|Justin C. Vance
|Laxalt & Nomura
|Insurance Defense, Business Litigation and General Liability
|9
|Jesse Wadhams
|Fennemore Craig
|Government Affairs, Healthcare/Insurance and Mining Law
|13
|F. McClure Wallace
|Rosenauer & Wallace
|Did Not Disclose
|11
|Anjali Webster
|Dickinson Wright
|Appellate and Business Litigation
|6
|Richard Williamson
|Robertson, Johnson, Miller & Williamson
|Commercial Real Estate Law and Complex Civil Litigation
|11
|Allen Wilt
|Fennemore Craig
|Business Litigation and Health Care Litigation
|25
Best Up & Coming
|Name
|Firm
|Bases In
|Practice Emphasis
|Number of Years Practicing in Nevada
|Adam Anderson
|Clear Counsel Law Group
|South
|Plaintiff Personal Injury
|4
|Bradley Austin
|Snell & Wilmer
|South
|Commercial Litigation and Financial Services Litigation
|4
|Jason Bacigalupi
|Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie
|South
|Gaming, Administrative and Real Estate
|5
|Mary Bacon
|Fennemore Craig
|South
|Business Litigation, Government Affairs and Emerging Business & Technology
|5
|Andrew Barton
|Henness & Haight Injury Lawyers
|South
|Personal Injury
|5
|Christopher Beckstrom
|Price Beckstrom
|South
|Personal Injury, Car Accidents and Elder Abuse
|1
|Lauren Berkich
|Berkich Family Law
|North
|Family Law
|6
|Brian Blakley
|Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie
|South
|Commercial & Business Litigation, Unmanned Aircraft Systems and White Collar Defense & Investigations
|4
|V.R. Bohman
|Snell & Wilmer
|South
|Commercial Litigation, Financial Services Litigation and Real Estate Property Litigation
|4
|Stephanie Buntin
|Howard & Howard
|South
|Intellectual Property
|6
|Dylan Ciciliano
|Garman Turner Gordon
|South
|Commercial Litigation
|6
|Lindsay K. Cullen
|Bertoldo Baker Carter & Smith
|South
|Personal Injury, Premise Liability and Wrongful Death
|6
|Michael R. Esposito
|Garman Turner Gordon
|South
|Probate & Trust Administration, Commercial Litigation and Bankruptcy Litigation
|3
|Maximilien Fetaz
|Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
|South
|Commercial Litigation and Securities Litigation
|5
|Conor Flynn
|Armstrong Teasdale
|South
|Commercial Litigation
|7
|John Funk
|Gunderson Law Firm
|North
|Commercial and Business Litigation
|6
|Brandon L. Gatewood
|Harper | Selim
|South
|Insurance Defense, Premises Liability and Bad Faith
|3
|Katie Goldberg
|Mainor Wirth
|South
|Personal Injury
|2
|Blakeley Griffith
|Snell & Wilmer
|South
|Bankruptcy & Reorganization and Financial Services Litigation
|6
|Kevin L. Hernandez
|Law Office of Kevin L. Hernandez
|South
|Consumer Law, Identity Theft and Debt Collection Abuse Claims
|5
|Katherine Hoffman
|Fennemore Craig
|North
|Gaming, Administrative Law and Energy, Telecom & Utilities
|7
|Dustun H. Holmes
|Pisanelli Bice
|South
|Business Litigation and Appellate
|5
|Kirk Homeyer
|Fertitta Enterprises, Inc.
|South
|Contracts and Corporate Law
|6
|Tin Hwang
|Hwang Law Group
|South
|Wills & Trusts, Family Law and Personal Injury
|1
|Laura Jacobsen
|McDonald Carano
|North
|Employment & Labor Law, Commercial & Complex Litigation and Appellate
|2
|Ariel C. Johnson
|Atkin Winner & Sherrod
|South
|Insurance Defense, Premises Liability Defense and Personal Injury
|3
|Rory Kay
|McDonald Carano
|South
|Employment & Labor Law, Commercial & Complex Litigation and Appellate
|6
|Leighton Koehler
|Dickinson Wright
|South
|Tax Law, Mergers & Acquisitions and Government Investigations
|5
|Scott Lachman
|Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial
|South
|Civil Litigation and Appellate Practice
|7
|Kristofer Leavitt
|Leavitt Legal Group
|South
|Business & Employment Litigation and Personal Injury
|4
|David Lewandowski
|Fennemore Craig
|North
|Emerging Business, Corporate Transactions and Real Estate
|7
|Var Lordahl
|Dickinson Wright
|South
|Wills, Estates, Estate Planning & Probate Law, Tax Law and Corporation & Business Law
|7
|Owen Mackedon
|Kaempfer Crowell
|North
|Business Law, Privileged Licensing and Real Estate & Construction
|3
|Timothy Mott
|Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial
|South
|Catastrophic Injury, Tort Defense and Commercial Litigation
|5
|Jessica Moyeda
|Snell & Wilmer
|South
|Corporate & Securities and Mergers & Acquisitions
|1
|Jonathan K. Nelson
|J.K. Nelson Law
|South
|Family Law, Estate Planning and Personal Injury
|5
|Alayne Opie
|Greenberg Traurig
|South
|Business Litigation
|5
|Michael Paretti
|Snell & Wilmer
|South
|Commercial Litigation
|2
|Amanda Perach
|McDonald Carano
|South
|Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Financial Restructuring, Commercial & Complex Litigation and Appellate
|6
|Tara Popova
|Fox Rothschild
|South
|Commercial Litigation and Bankruptcy Litigation
|7
|Daniel R. Price
|Price Beckstrom
|South
|Civil Litigation, Personal Injury and Motor Vehicle Crash
|3
|Marisa Rodriguez
|Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial
|South
|Commercial Litigation, Tort Defense and Products Liability Litigation
|4
|Dana B. Salmonson
|Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart
|South
|Employment Discrimination/Harassment, Wage & Hour and Class Action
|9
|Brianna Smith
|Marquis Aurbach Coffing
|South
|Civil Rights Defense, Medical Malpractice Defense and Commercial Litigation
|7
|Adam Tully
|Snell & Wilmer
|South
|Commercial Litigation
|3
|Wade VanSickle
|Kravitz Schnitzer & Johnson
|South
|Civil Litigation
|3
|Bryan Viellion
|Kaempfer Crowell
|South
|Business Law, Real Estate and Construction
|3
|Jason Weiland
|Howard & Howard
|South
|Commercial Litigation
|7
|Kendal Weisenmiller
|Dickinson Wright
|South
|Probate/Trust Administration & Litigation, Guardianship Administration & Litigation and Business Litigation
|7
|Mark M. Weisenmiller
|Garman Turner Gordon
|South
|Business Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Bankruptcy Litigation and Appeals
|7
|Caleb Zobrist
|Ideal Business Partners
|South
|Healthcare, Corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions
|8
Government
|Name
|Organization
|Based in
|Number of Years Practicing in Nevada
|Claudia Aguayo
|City of North Las Vegas – Civil Division
|North Las Vegas
|14
|Ketan Bhirud
|Nevada Office of the Attorney General
|Las Vegas
|10
|Marilee Cate
|Washoe County District Attorney's Office
|Reno
|5
|Jeffrey Conner
|Nevada Office of the Attorney General
|Carson City
|8
|Wesley Duncan
|Nevada Office of the Attorney General
|Las Vegas
|6
|Elias George
|Las Vegas City Attorney's Office
|Las Vegas
|6
|J. Brin Gibson
|Nevada Office of the Attorney General
|Las Vegas
|9
|Gordon Goolsby
|Nevada Office of the Attorney General
|Las Vegas
|8
|Carla Higginbotham
|U.S. Attorney's Office
|Reno
|14
|Jennifer Hostetler
|Nevada Office of the Attorney General
|Las Vegas
|7
|Brandon Kemble
|Henderson City Attorney's Office
|Henderson
|9
|Michael Large
|Washoe County District Attorney's Office
|Reno
|11
|Adam Laxalt
|Nevada Office of the Attorney General
|Carson City
|5
|Micaela Moore
|City of North Las Vegas
|North Las Vegas
|12
|Shannon Phenix
|Clark County Public Defender's Office
|Las Vegas
|3
|Jeremy Reichenberg
|Lyon County District Attorney's Office
|Fernley
|10
|Bethany Sanchez
|North Las Vegas City Attorney's Office
|North Las Vegas
|12
|Bryan Schwartz
|Clark County District Attorney's Office
|Las Vegas
|4
|Bryan Scott
|Las Vegas City Attorney's Office
|Las Vegas
|26
|Chandeni Sendall
|Reno City Attorney's Office
|Reno
|5
|Steven Shevorski
|Nevada Office of the Attorney General
|Las Vegas
|15
|Jordan T. Smith
|Nevada Attorney General – Office of the Solicitor General
|Las Vegas
|7
|Thomas W. Stewart
|Nevada Supreme Court
|Carson City
|1
|Raya Swift
|Nevada Office of the Attorney General
|Las Vegas
|9
|Jamie Thalgott
|Henderson City Attorney's Office
|Henderson
|7
|Jose Valenzuela
|North Las Vegas City Attorney's Office
|North Las Vegas
|6
|Homa Woodrum
|State of Nevada Aging & Disability Services Division
|Carson City
|10
