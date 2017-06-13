Nevada Business Magazine

Five Pisanelli Bice Attorneys Named Mountain States Super Lawyers

By 1 Comment

Five attorneys from the Las Vegas litigation firm Pisanelli Bice, PLLC, have been named to the esteemed Mountain States Super Lawyers list, as was announced today by the firm’s founding partners.

Founding partners of the firm, James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice, and managing partner Debra L. Spinelli were chosen for the Super Lawyers “Top” lists, which is a rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas.

Pisanelli, Bice, and Spinelli were honored once again as three of the elite Top 100 lawyers in the mountain region that includes Nevada, Montana, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. Pisanelli has earned Top 100 Super Lawyers distinction every year since 2013. The 2017 listing marks Bice’s fourth year in a row on the Top 100 list. Spinelli earned Top 50 Women Super Lawyers distinction.

Both Pisanelli and Bice have been designated Super Lawyers for 11 consecutive years. Spinelli is a Super Lawyer for the fifth consecutive year.

In addition, Ava Schaefer and Dustun Holmes were selected to the 2017 Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list. Schaefer was named for the second consecutive year.

Fewer than five percent of Nevada’s attorneys receive Super Lawyers recognition after undergoing a comprehensive, multi-step nomination and evaluation process. This multifaceted process includes a statewide survey of colleagues in the state’s legal profession, peer reviews, consideration of professional achievements, and independent research conducted by Super Lawyers’ parent company, Thomson Reuters, the world’s most respected source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers state and regional listings are published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines, leading local and statewide publications and metropolitan newspaper supplements across the country. Super Lawyers magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit superlawyers.com.

About Pisanelli Bice

Pisanelli Bice is a Las Vegas-based law firm focused primarily on commercial litigation. The firm, founded by attorneys James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice, represents clients ranging from single-entity developers and entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, public agencies and some of Nevada's largest gaming companies. For more information, please visit www.pisanellibice.com or follow on Twitter at @pisanellibice.

