Ronna Timpa Named Women in Technology Finalist

Ronna Timpa, principal of Workplace ESL Solutions, is a finalist in the "High Tech Mentor" category for the Las Vegas Women in Technology Awards.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for June 2, 2017 at Fresh Wata, 3905 West Diablo Drive in Las Vegas from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit http://bit.ly/LVWTA-2017

"Mentorship is a big part of our business model, so being a finalist for a tech mentoring award is a thrill for us," Timpa said. "We are grateful to be part of the Las Vegas Women in Technology Awards program."

Event sponsors include Dell EMC, cStor, TrendMicro, EFI, Total Show Technology, Zunesis, WITI, NCWIT, Link Technologies, TechImpact, Cox Business, Nevada State College, City of Henderson, Bonjovi Law Firm, BlurbIQ, Diamond Group Marketing, HiTech Vegas, WomenAdvancing and Las Vegas Community Tech Fund.

Workplace ESL Solutions (workplaceesl.com) helps employees improve their written and oral language skills in order to advance, grow and become more confident.