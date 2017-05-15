Acclaimed Attorneys Barry B. Langberg and Deborah Drooz Join Pisanelli Bice

LAS VEGAS – James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice, founding partners of Pisanelli Bice PLLC, are proud to announce renowned attorneys – and longtime mentors – Barry B. Langberg and Deborah Drooz have joined the firm.

“It’s an honor to call these respected attorneys friends, but we’re especially honored to have them joining us in practice,” Pisanelli said. “We have worked together on several cases over the years, and have shared many victories in the courtroom. Both my partner and I have learned so much from Debbie and Barry throughout our careers, so this is a natural fit.”

Both Mr. Langberg and Ms. Drooz bring impressive experience to Pisanelli Bice, and to Las Vegas. Both Mr. Langberg and Ms. Drooz have represented some of the world’s most recognized celebrities in libel and defamation proceedings, securing landmark victories for their clients.

Barry B. Langberg is one of the nation’s preeminent trial attorneys. Over his 45 year career, he has won numerous jury verdicts in defamation, entertainment, real estate and commercial cases. Hailed as “one of the nation’s premier libel attorneys,” by the Los Angeles Times, Mr. Langberg won a landmark victory in the libel case of Carol Burnett vs. National Enquirer. Mr. Langberg has represented several well-known public figures and companies in several high-profile defamation matters, including Martha Stewart, Kevin Costner, Rodney Dangerfield, Berry Gordy, Aretha Franklin, Steve Wynn, Sears Corp., Fluor Daniel, MGM Resorts, and Wynn Resorts.

Deborah Drooz brings a strong record on appeal to the firm, having a number of published and precedent-setting appellate victories in state and federal courts including Gordy v. New York Daily News, Steam Press Holdings. Inc. v. Hawaii Teamsters and Allied Workers Union Local 996, and Star Editorial v. Dangerfield. Ms. Drooz also has a number of notable unpublished appellate victories which include Alexander Haagen III v. Saks & Company, and Meyers v. Tempesta, et al. In addition, Ms. Drooz advises public figures and corporations on First Amendment issues. She also counsels clients in intellectual property, appellate and entertainment transaction matters.

Ms. Drooz earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California Los Angeles, and a J.D. from the Southwestern University School of Law. Ms. Drooz was recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America (2013-2014), and is currently an adjunct professor for defamation and privacy law at Southwestern University School of Law where she also has lectured for the LL.M. program on Entertainment Law.

“This addition is an illustration of our ongoing commitment to provide our clients with the unrivaled level of service they expect from us,” Pisanelli said. “Barry and Debbie are incredibly well-respected by their clients and peers. They are assets to the firm and we’re so proud to have them onboard.”

About Pisanelli Bice:

Pisanelli Bice is a Las Vegas-based firm focused primarily on commercial litigation. The firm, founded by attorneys James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice, represents clients ranging from single entity developers and entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, public agencies as well as some of Nevada’s largest gaming companies. For more information, please visit www.pisanellibice.com.