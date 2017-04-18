Senator Dean Heller to Tour VEA Facility and Desert View Hospital Prior to Annual Meeting

Valley Electric Association, Inc. (VEA), a member-owned electric cooperative headquartered in Pahrump, today announced that on April 22 Senator Dean Heller will tour the facility, Desert View Hospital and host a press Q & A at the Valley Conference Center prior to its annual member meeting. The Desert View Hospital tour will include a discussion of VEA’s role in making telehealth services possible.

The annual membership meeting, which begins at 1 p.m., will provide VEA member-owners with detailed information about the cooperative’s projects and strategies for the future. The meeting serves as the cooperative’s largest event of the year. Hundreds of VEA members attended the event in 2016, and the cooperative anticipates an even larger turnout this year. The meeting will also include details about VEA’s successful efforts to maintain rate stability and develop new economic opportunities within its service territory.

Who: Dean Heller – United States Senator

Tom Husted – President and CEO of Valley Electric Association, Inc. (VEA)

Susan Da Vila – CEO, Desert View Hospital

What: Senator Dean Heller participates in VEA’s 2017 Annual Meeting and facility tours

When: Saturday, April 22, 2017

10:30 a.m.-Tour of Desert View Hospital

11:45 a.m. - VEA tour

12:45 p.m. - Q & A

1 p.m.-Annual meeting

Where: VEA’s Pahrump campus: 800 E. Highway 372, Pahrump, NV.

Desert View Hospital, 360 S. Lola Lane, Pahrump, NV.

Photo Op: Senator Heller touring Desert Springs Hospital and VEA facilities and meeting with VEA member owners. Interview opportunities with Senator Dean Heller, Tom Husted and Susan DaVila

About Valley Electric Association, Inc.

Valley Electric Association, Inc. (VEA) is a member-owned nonprofit electric utility headquartered in Pahrump, Nevada. While VEA started as a small rural electric utility in 1965, the company now provides service to more than 45,000 people within a vast 6,800-square-mile service area located primarily along the California-Nevada border, with the majority in Nevada. VEA’s service area starts in Sandy Valley, southwest of Las Vegas, and extends north for more than 250 miles to Fish Lake Valley. For more information about VEA, please visit www.vea.coop.

