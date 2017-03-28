PR Students Become the Teachers at April PRSA Sierra Nevada Luncheon

Join us as Students Become the Teachers at our April Luncheon

RENO – Five students from the The Reynolds School will present a campaign they built and implemented for the Campaign to Change Direction, in partnership with Give an Hour (GAH), The Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations (The Plank Center) and Edelman.

The campaign challenged the college students to bring awareness to mental illness while featuring the five signs of emotional suffering.

WHAT:

Public Relations Society of America – Sierra Nevada Chapter Luncheon

WHEN:

Thursday, April 13, 2017, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE:

Nevada Museum of Art (3rd Floor Founder’s Room)

160 W Liberty St, Reno, Nev. 89501

COST:

Member $25; Non-member $35; Student $20

REGISTER:

prsasierra.org/events/unr-bateman-presentationapr-month/

The Campaign to Change Direction is a coalition of concerned citizens, nonprofit leaders and leaders from the private sector who have come together to change the culture in America about mental health, mental illness and wellness. The goal of the Campaign is to change the way we think and talk about mental health.

The PRSA Sierra Nevada chapter thanks its luncheon sponsors: Northern Nevada Business Weekly, Registered Ink, StartHuman, Nevada Museum of Art and ThisisReno.com.

