Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / PR Students Become the Teachers at April PRSA Sierra Nevada Luncheon

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

PR Students Become the Teachers at April PRSA Sierra Nevada Luncheon

By 1 Comment

Join us as Students Become the Teachers at our April Luncheon

RENO – Five students from the The Reynolds School will present a campaign they built and implemented for the Campaign to Change Direction, in partnership with Give an Hour (GAH), The Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations (The Plank Center) and Edelman.

The campaign challenged the college students to bring awareness to mental illness while featuring the five signs of emotional suffering.

WHAT:

Public Relations Society of America – Sierra Nevada Chapter Luncheon

WHEN:

Thursday, April 13, 2017, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE:

Nevada Museum of Art (3rd Floor Founder’s Room)
160 W Liberty St, Reno, Nev. 89501

COST:

Member $25; Non-member $35; Student $20

REGISTER:

prsasierra.org/events/unr-bateman-presentationapr-month/

The Campaign to Change Direction is a coalition of concerned citizens, nonprofit leaders and leaders from the private sector who have come together to change the culture in America about mental health, mental illness and wellness. The goal of the Campaign is to change the way we think and talk about mental health.

The PRSA Sierra Nevada chapter thanks its luncheon sponsors: Northern Nevada Business Weekly, Registered Ink, StartHuman, Nevada Museum of Art and ThisisReno.com.

###

About the Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America

The Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) serves communications practitioners from northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe and the surrounding area.

The Chapter is dedicated to upholding ethical standards, providing professional development, fostering networking opportunities and recognizing strategic communications excellence in our region. For more information, visit prsasierra.org.

  • Jena Valenzuela

    So excited to attend! The Reynolds School students are always ready to impress!

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

October 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism