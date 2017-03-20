Centrally Located New Home Development Breaks Ground in Carson City

CARSON CITY – Longtime Carson City residents Sam Landis, Rob McFadden, and Mark Turner, announced they will break ground on Mills Landing, a town house community designed to bring affordable housing to Carson City, in a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday, March 22 at 9 a.m. at 1428 State Street in Carson City.

Sam Landis, builder/developer for Mills Landing, said he is excited to deliver affordable new construction housing in a location in the heart of Carson City.

“Our goal was to create housing that was affordable for the work force,” he said. “With the high cost of development and scarcity of developable land, this type of project is extremely popular in other similar markets as a way of creating a good living environment at attainable prices.”

The town homes will feature energy efficient construction prepped for today’s technology, second floor balconies on most units, patios, stucco and sided exteriors, oversized single car garages, and masonry accents placing these homes standard specification level above the typical entry level home. Delivery of the first units is estimated to occur in late fall or early winter of 2017.

Located between State and Roop Streets and directly across William Street (East Highway 50) from Mills Park, this project features 2- and 3-bedroom, two-story floor plans with oversized single-car garages. Sale prices start in the low $200,000’s. FHA, VA, as well as conventional mortgage financing will be available.

Landis said Mills Landing is situated between Carson Street and the I-580 on-ramp, each a mile in either direction, and the capitol grounds are an easy 1.2-mile trek for biking or walking.

“We’re creating a neighborhood where services and conveniences are within walking distance,” he said. “The development is conveniently located across from Mills Park, and is a few minutes walking distance from the Carson City Aquatic Center and less than a half mile from Carson High School. Restaurants and shops nearby include Starbucks and Papa John’s Pizza, United Federal Credit Union, Walgreens and Smiths.”

For more information on Mills Landing, visit www.RCMNevada.com.