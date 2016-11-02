Nevada Business Magazine

Pisanelli Bice Earns Top Honors in 6 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” Categories

By 1 Comment

Founding partners James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice announced today that the firm earned six Tier 1 rankings in Las Vegas by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®LAS VEGAS – Founding partners James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice announced today that the firm earned six Tier 1 rankings in Las Vegas by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” for 2017.

The firm’s top-level designations are in the areas of Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Construction Litigation, First Amendment Litigation, and Real Estate Litigation. The firm was also ranked in Tier 2 for Land Use & Zoning Litigation. Pisanelli Bice has long been a fixture in the U.S. News - Best Lawyers rankings. The firm earned five Tier 1 awards in both 2015 and 2016.

Pisanelli Bice was named to the top tier based on a comprehensive evaluation process that includes client and peer evaluations of the firm’s responsiveness, client needs assessment, integrity, competitiveness, civility and cost-effectiveness, as well as a review of additional information provided by law firms themselves as part of the submission and application process. To be eligible, firms must have at least one attorney in the current edition of Best Lawyers in America©, which is one of the oldest and most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession.

“Recognition by our clients and colleagues is especially gratifying as it reinforces Pisanelli Bice’s approach to personal service and comprehensive representation,” said Debra Spinelli, the firm’s managing partner. “We believe our decision to remain a small, boutique firm concentrating on litigation enables us to focus our resources on delivering customized legal solutions for our clients.”

Pisanelli Bice’s Tier 1 rankings will be featured in U.S. News & World Report’s Legal Issue this month. The rankings also are available online at http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

About Pisanelli Bice
Pisanelli Bice is a Las Vegas-based law firm focused primarily on commercial litigation. The firm, founded by attorneys James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice, represents clients ranging from single-entity developers and entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, public agencies and some of Nevada's largest gaming companies. For more information, please visit pisanellibice.com or on Twitter @pisanellibice.

About “Best Law Firms”
The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys in their field, and reviews of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a ranking, a law firm must have at least one lawyer who is included in Best Lawyers in America© in that particular practice area and metro. For more information on U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms,” please visit http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

# # #

