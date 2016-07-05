Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / CSN Dream Scholarships Established to Recognize Undocumented Students

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

CSN Dream Scholarships Established to Recognize Undocumented Students

By 1 Comment

For the obstacles and financial hardships that undocumented students face, CSN’s student government is pleased to announce the Dream ScholarshipIn recognition of the obstacles and financial hardships that undocumented students face attending college, CSN’s student government is pleased to announce the CSN Dream Scholarship.

The scholarship is inspired by the challenges undocumented students face but any students taking at least six CSN credits in the fall with at least a 2.5 grade point average are eligible. The federal student aid application is not required. As part of the application, students must submit letters of recommendation, academic information, descriptions of community service and a personal essay describing how undocumented students’ pursuit of higher education has inspired them. Applications are available from CSN Financial Aid Assistant Director Frank McPherson at frank.mcpherson@csn.edu and are due by 5 p.m. July 15, 2016.

Brenda Romero, the outgoing president of the Associated Students of the College of Southern Nevada, led the initiative to create the two scholarships, valued at $1,500 each. Romero’s family immigrated to Las Vegas from Mexico when she was 2 years old. She is a graduate of Clark High School and a DACA student, or an undocumented student who received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status.

“As an undocumented student myself, I know how difficult it can be to attend college,” Romero said. “Too often, our best and brightest students find themselves held back by financial hardships. This scholarship, I hope, will help promote the positive impact of those students who dream for a better life through the pursuit of higher education.”

Romero graduated from CSN in May and is in Washington, D.C., where she has a summer internship through the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, a nonprofit and nonpartisan leadership development organization.

The student government’s scholarship is a one-time allocation. Individuals interested in donating to the scholarship to help create an endowment to make the scholarship permanent may contact CSN’s Office of Community Relations, Diversity and Multicultural Affairs at diversity@csn.edu or at 702-651-7607.

CSN contact: Michael.Flores@csn.edu

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues


December 2017


November 2017


October 2017


September 2017


August 2017


July 2017


June 2017


May 2017


April 2017


March 2017


February 2017


January 2017

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Marketing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism