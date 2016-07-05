CSN Dream Scholarships Established to Recognize Undocumented Students

In recognition of the obstacles and financial hardships that undocumented students face attending college, CSN’s student government is pleased to announce the CSN Dream Scholarship.

The scholarship is inspired by the challenges undocumented students face but any students taking at least six CSN credits in the fall with at least a 2.5 grade point average are eligible. The federal student aid application is not required. As part of the application, students must submit letters of recommendation, academic information, descriptions of community service and a personal essay describing how undocumented students’ pursuit of higher education has inspired them. Applications are available from CSN Financial Aid Assistant Director Frank McPherson at frank.mcpherson@csn.edu and are due by 5 p.m. July 15, 2016.

Brenda Romero, the outgoing president of the Associated Students of the College of Southern Nevada, led the initiative to create the two scholarships, valued at $1,500 each. Romero’s family immigrated to Las Vegas from Mexico when she was 2 years old. She is a graduate of Clark High School and a DACA student, or an undocumented student who received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status.

“As an undocumented student myself, I know how difficult it can be to attend college,” Romero said. “Too often, our best and brightest students find themselves held back by financial hardships. This scholarship, I hope, will help promote the positive impact of those students who dream for a better life through the pursuit of higher education.”

Romero graduated from CSN in May and is in Washington, D.C., where she has a summer internship through the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, a nonprofit and nonpartisan leadership development organization.

The student government’s scholarship is a one-time allocation. Individuals interested in donating to the scholarship to help create an endowment to make the scholarship permanent may contact CSN’s Office of Community Relations, Diversity and Multicultural Affairs at diversity@csn.edu or at 702-651-7607.

CSN contact: Michael.Flores@csn.edu