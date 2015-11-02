Pisanelli Bice Receives 5 Tier 1 Rankings in U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” in 2016

LAS VEGAS – James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice, founding partners of the litigation firm Pisanelli Bice PLLC, announced the firm has received five Tier 1 rankings in Las Vegas by U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” in 2016.

Pisanelli Bice received a Tier 1 ranking for practice areas including Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Land Use & Zoning, Litigation – Mergers & Acquisitions, and Litigation – Real Estate.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” rankings, for the sixth consecutive year, are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. Clients and peers were asked to evaluate firms based on the following criteria: responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost-effectiveness, integrity and civility, as well as whether they would refer a matter to the firm and/or consider the firm a worthy competitor.

The 2016 rankings are based on the highest number of participating firms and highest number of client ballots on record. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the U.S. More than 21,000 attorneys provided almost 700,000 law firm assessments, and more than 8,000 clients provided more than 47,000 evaluations. Awards were given in 74 national practice areas and 122 metropolitan practice areas.

About Pisanelli Bice

Pisanelli Bice is a Las Vegas-based law firm focused primarily on commercial litigation. The firm, founded by attorneys James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice, represents clients ranging from single-entity developers and entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, public agencies and some of Nevada's largest gaming companies. For more information, please visit pisanellibice.com or on Twitter @pisanellibice.

About “Best Law Firms”

“About U.S. News & World Report”

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affection their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News & Opinion, www.usnews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. 30 million people visit www.usnews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected attorney ranking service in the world. For more than 30 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the attorneys best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers lists are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe. The Best Lawyers in America list recognizes the very best lawyers in each practice area and metropolitan region in the country.