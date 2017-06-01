WGU Nevada Provides Rural Areas an Opportunity for Education

Carrie Brown, 2017 Graduate with an M.S. in Management and Leadership, Shares the Importance of Higher Education and WGU Nevada

RENO –The road to education is not always easy, which is why Carrie Brown of Nixon, Nev. embarked on a competency-based online college education with WGU Nevada to pursue her higher education dreams. Recently, she culminated her journey with an M.S degree and was one of the graduate speakers at this year’s commencement.

“My time at WGU was challenging but worth it,” said Brown. “I decided to speak at commencement to share the diversity of WGU Nevada. Being a Native American student, I have personally felt under-represented in many places, not just school. Being from a rural reservation, there are a lot of barriers to continuing education—from transportation to tuition costs. I want to illustrate to other Native students that WGU Nevada's innovative design makes this school a viable option for them.”

WGU Nevada offers an affordable avenue to education, one of the many allures to Brown and other graduates of the university. With a curriculum based on competency, WGU Nevada also offers students the opportunity to advance quicker, thus saving money in the long run.

“It is surprisingly affordable,” she said. “Many of the master’s programs I researched were over $40,000. Being a single-income family at the time of my enrollment, I could not afford that. Also, the innovative design with the capacity to allow me to work at my own pace allowed me to balance home and education at the same time.”

Brown currently works in public health and transportation. However, she does use the concepts and skills that she learned from her degree program in her work, as she provides training for many agencies and advocates for tribes in Nevada and California at the state and federal levels. She plans to use her degree to move forward in her work and continue to lead tribes in public and private sectors.

“Carrie represents an ideal student at WGU Nevada,” said WGU Nevada Chancellor Spencer Stewart. “Students can work at their own pace and explore studies in various in-demand fields. And she lives in a rural area of Nevada, where higher education options aren’t as widespread as other areas. We’re proud of Carrie and all that she has accomplished.”

