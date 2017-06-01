Nevada Business Magazine

Urology Specialists of Nevada Welcomes Ranjit Jain, MD

LAS VEGAS – Urology Specialists of Nevada announces the arrival of long-time Nevadan Ranjit Jain, M.D., F.A.C.S. as its newest urologist.

Ranjit Jain, MD been practicing in urology in Las Vegas since 1983. “Dr. Jain’s demonstrated commitment to health care in Southern Nevada and his strong leadership in the community made him the perfect addition to our practice,” said Dr. Robert McBeath, founder of Urology Specialists of Nevada.

After attaining his medical degree at Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana, India, Dr. Jain completed his residency at Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Jain has held numerous leadership roles in Las Vegas over the years, including Valley Hospital (Chief of Urology), Valley Hospital Executive Committee (Member at Large), Las Vegas Urologic Society (secretary, vice president, president) and as an examiner for the Nevada State Medical Board. He also served as a Clinical Assistant Professor (Department of Surgery) at UMC.

About Urology Specialists of Nevada

Urology Specialists of Nevada (USONV) is one of the largest urology groups in Southern Nevada with thirteen providers and three convenient locations. The practice has been serving Southern Nevada since 1996, and is committed to providing the highest quality and most advanced and comprehensive care to its patients. USONV is the only urologic cancer provider in Nevada offering the full array of the Calypso® System, the da Vinci Surgical System and the MRI Fusion System for the treatment of prostate cancer. For more information: www.usonv.com

