Three Attorneys from Solomon Dwiggins & Freer Named 2017 Legal Elite by Nevada Business Magazine

LAS VEGAS – Solomon Dwiggins & Freer, Ltd., a Las Vegas-based law firm specializing in trust and estate law, announced that three attorneys from the firm were recognized by Nevada Business Magazine as Legal Elite 2017 honorees. The annual list highlights the state’s most outstanding attorneys.

Firm founders Mark A. Solomon and Alan D. Freer, were each honored. Additionally, partner Alexander G. LeVeque was also recognized as a Legal Elite honoree.

Legal Elite is an annual list celebrating the most exceptional attorneys throughout Nevada. Attorneys are nominated for Legal Elite by their peers, and ranked according to where the votes originated, with votes outside the attorney’s firm being weighted more heavily. The 2017 Legal Elite voting process included over 6,400 nominations. The attorneys featured on Legal Elite 2017 received the top scores throughout Nevada.

Only 4 percent of the 8,916 licensed attorneys in Nevada were featured on this year’s Legal Elite list.

For more information about Legal Elite or Nevada Business Magazine, please visit www.nevadabusiness.com.

ABOUT SOLOMON DWIGGINS & FREER:

Solomon Dwiggins & Freer, Ltd. serves as a Las Vegas-based law firm dedicated to representing clients throughout Nevada in estate and trust matters. The firm handles a wide range of legal issues involving trust and estate litigation, trust and estate administration, estate planning, asset protection, business planning, business litigation and tax disputes. The firm is led by an experienced legal team comprised of estate and trust litigators, estate planning attorneys and tax attorneys. These attorneys have represented a wide range of clients and have handled some of the most complex estate and trust cases in the state of Nevada. Solomon Dwiggins & Freer, Ltd. is a trusted resource for effective legal counsel.