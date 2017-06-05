The Hydrant Club, Offers Summer Safety Tips for Pets

The Hydrant Club, Las Vegas’ only social club for dogs and people, educates the community and pet owners with safe summer safety tips. As a facility that “makes traditional dog care roll over,” The Hydrant Club’s mission is to help owners be the best parents to their pups and how to best integrate dogs to city living. Owner, Cathy Brooks, leads seminars and classes on “canine linguistics” teaching everything from behavioral modification to hands-on obedience training. The membership based club offers full service daycare, concierge transportation, overnight boarding, grooming, retail, and the largest green space (blanketed with real grass) in downtown Vegas.

Summer Safety Tips For Your Pets:

Avoid hot sidewalks/asphalt. These surfaces will burn paws, so if can’t avoid, get booties for dog. (Dogs don’t perspire and regulate body temperature through panting and pads of feet). Burned paws mean dogs are having difficulty regulating temperature).

Do NOT leave dog in hot car, even with open windows.

Pool safety. Not all dogs can swim. (Never leave dog unattended by pool and teach dog where stairs are in case it ever falls in and is able to get out).

Dangerous wildlife - Be cautious on hikes for rattlesnakes and scorpions.

Keep dog hydrated. Travel with water bowls.

Early AM and after sunset for walks. Search for areas with real grass and shaded trees, as those locations will be cooler.

