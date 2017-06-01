The Blame Game: Voter Fraud in Nevada

In mid-April, Nevada Secretary of State (SOS) Barbara Cegavske made an intriguing, if cryptic, claim in the form of a letter to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) director, Terri Albertson. Cegavske wrote, “Please take appropriate corrective action, as we have reason to believe that non-citizens have unlawfully registered to vote in Nevada as a direct result of DMV’s practices.”

Albertson fired back, asserting that the practices were approved by Cegavske’s office. She added that the DMV was required to give voter registration applications to state election officials, regardless of apparent citizenship status. Governor Sandoval backed Albertson saying, “They (DMV) were operating under the policies and guidelines that were adopted pursuant to input, review and approval of the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.”

Cegavske’s letter, made public late on a Friday, was not elaborated on until the following Wednesday when she asserted that three non-citizens voted in the 2016 election and up to 21 possibly voted illegally. The investigation is ongoing from the Secretary of State’s office with further details expected to emerge in the coming months. As the SOS and DMV go back and forth playing the blame game as to who is at fault here, one very important detail is being overlooked in the drama. Regardless of who allowed it to happen or what policies contributed to the issue, there is verifiable proof of illegal voting that occurred in the most recent election in Nevada.

The three, the possible 21 or even a potentially much larger number of non-citizen votes may not seem to weigh much against the over 1.1 million votes cast in Nevada’s last election but, the fact is, they do. If every vote counts and we allow even one illegal ballot to get counted, it can alter an election. The 2016 election wasn’t three (or even 21) votes close here in Nevada but we have had elections in the past that are. What happens in the next election if this continues?

If the registration issue isn’t fixed and it perpetuates, will the next time Nevadans vote simply be a waste of time? If good, honest candidates are pushed aside by the unscrupulous few with the right funding, what is the point of an election at all? Campaign monies would go to purchasing votes and those that can afford it would simply buy their way into office. Ten years ago I might have rejected this issue as ridiculous and unlikely to occur. I certainly don’t think it’s in any way ridiculous now that we see non-citizens have successfully voted.

For those that dismiss the idea of “only” three non-citizen votes, you’re missing the bigger picture. And to the officials in Nevada playing the blame game, get focused. It doesn’t matter who’s at fault, there’s clearly an issue with voter registration and it needs to be fixed now.

CALL TO ACTION: We need to support Secretary Cegavske and Director Albertson as they work with the appropriate agencies to create an air-tight voter registration process. Anything more than zero non-citizen votes is an unacceptable amount. Keep your eyes open for this in the next few months as the investigation is ongoing and read through the “Blame Game” hype. Illegal votes are an issue that needs to be dealt with and anyone who tells you otherwise is just creating a distraction.

2 Chronicles 7:14 (NKJV) “If my people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

By Whose Authority?

For more information on my Commentary and to see some of my backup research, or if you wonder why I take the position I take, go to www.LyleBrennan.com