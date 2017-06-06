Nevada Business Magazine

Southwest Gas Presents Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley

By Leave a Comment

Southwest Gas, FUEL for LIFE, presented a check in the amount of $3,793.51 to Travis Crowder, chief professional officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs.
Southwest Gas employees, Marissa Thomasson, Natalie Rabideau, Derek Zimney, Michael Laughridge, Tammy Zulueta and Aaron Quilici present their FUEL for LIFE donation of $3,793.51 to Travis Crowder (center), chief professional officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley. The check represents employee charitable giving for 2017. (Photo by Stacy Woodbury, Southwest Gas)

YERINGTON – Southwest Gas, as part of its employee charitable giving campaign, FUEL for LIFE, presented a check in the amount of $3,793.51 to Travis Crowder, chief professional officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley in Yerington.

Employees from Southwest Gas selected Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley as a non-profit of choice in Fuel for Life for the program’s 2-year giving cycle for 2017-2018.

Stacy Woodbury, Southwest Gas administrator/ public affairs, said the program’s commitment to the Club is $3,793.51 during 2017, and at the end of calendar year 2017, Southwest Gas employees will have contributed nearly $15,000 to the Club over the past five years.

“Our employees are big fans of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley,” Woodbury said. “Giving back to the communities Southwest Gas serves has been ingrained in our company culture since its inception. FUEL for LIFE gives our employees a way to support nonprofits like the Club to do the good work they do in our communities.”

Travis Crowder, chief professional officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley, said partnerships with organizations like Southwest Gas are critical to the ongoing success of the Club.

“We are so grateful for our friends at Southwest Gas,” he said. “We serve over 2,000 kids in Yerington, Dayton, Mineral County and Silver Springs. Donations like these help cover operating costs for our afterschool programming and to keep the lights on.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley is an after-school program located in Yerington, Silver Springs, Mineral County and Dayton. The Club serves about 600 kids and teens daily with a total enrollment of more than 2,000 youth. Programs offered at the Club include fitness, arts, education, career prep and leadership. The Mason Valley Food Bank, The Attic Thrift Store, The Yerington Movie House and The Sno Shack are all operated by the Club. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

