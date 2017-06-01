Solutions Recovery Offers New Program for First Responders Strugging with Addiction

Las Vegas - Solutions Recovery is among the latest American Addiction Centers’ treatment facilities to offer a specialized program for First Responders. For the past four years, American Addiction Centers (AAC) has led the charge to address First Responders’ unique needs through its specialized, research-based program, First Responder Lifeline.

“We are honored to join the ranks of facilities that offer this special program to our local and national heroes,” said David Marlon, CEO of Solutions Recovery. “This program is specifically designed to address their unique needs and to ultimately save lives. Our staff appreciates the opportunity to care for these heroes who have dedicated their lives to serving others.”

From putting their lives on the line to frequent exposure to traumatic situations, first responders often have a higher level of stress than the general public. This places them at a great risk for alcohol and drug addiction. First responders include dispatchers, veterans, military personnel, law enforcement, firefighters, correctional officers, and emergency medical personnel.

“Their service to their communities is invaluable,” said Michael Cartwright, CEO of AAC. “We consider it an honor to serve those who are also in the business of saving lives.”

A unique feature of the program is the proprietary curriculum developed by police psychologists, therapists, and a team of current and former first responders to ensure the content is based on real-life experiences and clinically appropriate. These same first responders also support the program and include:

Michael Blackburn, retired Rhode Island Firefighter, Battalion Chief, and a Certified Employee Assistance Professional.

Mike Healy, Fire Chief with Central Nyack Fire Department and retired Clinical Director of NYC Transit TWU Assistance Program.

James Morrison, retired Chicago Cop with 26 years of service. He also spent 10 years in the Employee Assistance Program providing substance abuse and mental health services to nearly 10,000 officers and their family members.

Sonny Silva, retired Sergeant, Massachusetts Department of Corrections with 32 years of service. He also spent the last five years with the Employee Assistance Service Unit.

About Solutions Recovery

Solutions Recovery is a American Addiction Centers (NYSE: AAC) facility. AAC is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. AAC treats clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. AAC currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, visit AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow AAC on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.