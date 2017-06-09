Smith’s Food & Drug Announces the Promotion of Dave Williams to District Four Manager

Smith’s Food & Drug recently announced the promotion of longtime employee Dave Williams to District Four manager. In his new position, Williams oversees the daily store operations in 17 Smith’s stores located in Las Vegas, Mesquite and Pahrump in Nevada; and St. George and Cedar City in Utah.

Williams began his career with Smith’s in 1986 in Bountiful, Utah. During his career with one of the country’s largest retail grocers, he has held a multitude of positions in various departments within Smith’s including manager, operations coordinator, lead operations, human resources and overseeing all of District Four’s merchandising.

“Working for Smith’s has given me the opportunity to take on various roles and gain knowledge and expertise in areas I may not have otherwise been exposed to,” said Williams. “This is a remarkable company that I’ve been with for decades and I look forward to many more rewarding years.”

Aside from being a devoted Smith’s employee, Williams also is a busy family man as he enjoys spending time with his wife, three children and three dogs. To keep active, Williams enjoys golfing, bowling and camping.

About Smith’s Food & Drug Stores

Smith’s is a division of the Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), one of the nation’s largest retail grocers. From its division office in Salt Lake City, Smith’s 15,600 associates serve customers in 133 stores throughout seven western states. For more information, please visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com.