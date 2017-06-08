Rancharrah Opens Its Gates for a Public Grand Opening Celebration

Reno’s Camelot will officially open to the public during a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Created by casino magnate Bill Harrah in 1957 to be the “perfect place” to call home, Rancharrah has been reimagined into a 141-acre master-planned community. Rancharrah’s first real estate offerings will be released to the public during the Grand Opening, which include the community’s limited collection of custom homesites. Semi-custom homes, luxury condos and townhomes will be available in future phases, but there are only 44 custom homesites now available within Rancharrah ranging in size from one-quarter to one-half acre. In addition to learning about the real estate and membership opportunities, guests will enjoy an array of community-inspired activities throughout the day including bocce ball and corn hole, live music, a classic car display, and carriage-ride tours of the property while savoring a barbecue lunch prepared by local celebrity chef Mark Estee. Kids will also be entertained with face painting and balloon twisters.

“The Harrah family has left one of the most profound and influential legacies in Reno, and it’s truly an honor to be developing this property,” said Chip Bowlby, CEO of Reno Land, Inc. “Rancharrah is a once in a lifetime living experience, and during the Grand Opening, visitors will finally have the opportunity explore the rich history and become part of the new legacy.”

Located at Rancharrah’s front entrance off of Talbot Lane, the 7,000 square-foot Information Pavilion and surrounding outdoor area will host the main Grand Opening celebration. The Information Pavilion showcases the community lifestyle through displays and interactive touchscreens, and pays tribute to Bill Harrah’s life with a wall mural timeline that includes his start in Reno with a bingo parlor, the establishment of Harrah’s Casino, the creation of his Automobile Museum, and the development of his “gentleman’s ranch.” Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Information Pavilion provides details about Rancharrah’s upcoming residential, retail and commercial developments, as well as membership opportunities to The Club at Rancharrah.

“Rancharrah was a privately-owned estate for two generations, and now a lucky few can call it home or become a non-resident member of The Club to start living a life reimagined,” said Bowlby.

Situated next to the Information Pavilion, visitors can walk through Rancharrah’s Tree Farm that serves as a temporary home to 150 to 200 trees transplanted to a single location during early development of the property. These trees will be in the farm for one to two years and then replanted throughout the community as development progresses.

The iconic 30,000-square-foot Rancharrah mansion is currently being transformed into The Club at Rancharrah – a resort-style clubhouse that will feature dining, fitness facilities, pools, tennis courts, a spa and more, and will total nearly 40,000 square feet at completion. It will serve as the social and recreational centerpiece where members can gather with family and friends. Leading The Club’s design and vision transformation is renown club architect John Sather of Swaback Partners, the architect of the Club at Martis Camp.

“The existing mansion at Rancharrah provides one of the most unique opportunities I have ever seen as an architect. The history of the property makes the mansion truly unique,” said Sather.

For additional information about the Grand Opening or to learn more about membership and real estate offerings, please contact Membership Director George Berkey at 775-843-7262 or gberkey@rancharrah.com. For more community information and directions, visit Rancharrah.com and like us on Facebook.

Grand Opening Event:

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: 6001 Talbot Lane, Reno, NV 89509