NVAR Celebrates American Dream, National Homeownership Month

"This year the Home Ownership Matters campaign will engage millions of current and prospective owners across the country," NVAR President said
NVAR President Greg Martin discusses home ownership and why it matters.

RENO – June marks National Homeownership Month, which recognizes the value of homeownership to individuals, families, communities and the nation’s economy.

From building long-term personal wealth to fostering communities, strengthening social stability and driving the national economy, the value of homeownership is indisputable. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) is engaging consumers through its website, HomeOwnershipMatters.realtor, with the latest news, stories, and videos on housing-related public policy issues that affect them at the state, local and national levels.

Increasing homeownership is a top priority of 2017 NAR President William E. Brown, a Realtor from Alamo, Calif. He and the 1.2 million Realtors across the country believe that anyone who is able and willing to assume the responsibilities of owning a home should have the opportunity to pursue that dream in an affordable and responsible way. Through ongoing public policy efforts, NAR keeps attainable home and property ownership issues at the forefront of policy debates.

Realtors here in the Silver State are promoting the cause as well.

“Home is where we make memories, build our futures, and feel comfortable and secure. This year the Home Ownership Matters campaign will engage millions of current and prospective owners across the country and Nevada in efforts to protect homeownership and private property rights. That’s the bedrock of the American Dream,” 2017 NVAR President Gregory Martin said.

Visitors to the HomeOwnershipMatters.realtor site can quickly find local property issues that impact them, using an interactive map and sign-up to stay informed.

“Be it a community improvement or public policy issue, consumers can look to Realtors as leading advocates on the real estate issues that are important to them,” Martin said.

For more information on Home Ownership Matters, visit http://homeownershipmatters.REALTOR. Be sure to also follow along throughout the month on Facebook: @homeownershipmatters and on Twitter: @NAR_homeowners using the hashtag #HomeOwnershipMonth to keep up with the latest information on owning a home.

