Newmark Knight Frank Completes Industrial Sale at 4260 W. Tompkins Ave

John M. Gigar and Karen Gigar, as Trustees of the Gigar Family Revocable Living Trust Dated 3/1/05 sold 6,756 square feet of industrial space at 4260 W. Tompkins Ave., to Daniel P. Pursel, Jill M. Vukasin and Thomas K. Pursel, Successor Trustees of the Thomas L and Joan H. Pursel 1991 Living Trust Agreement. Total consideration was $913,500.00. Managing Director Ben Millis, SIOR and Associate Director Dave Wrzesinski of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the transaction. Gabe Telles of Gatski Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction.