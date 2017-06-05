Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association President Diane Gandy Appointed to Nevada Society of Association Executives Board of Directors

Diane Gandy, president of the Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association (NHLA), has been appointed to an officer’s position on the Board of Directors for the Nevada Society of Association Executives (NSAE).

In addition to managing the Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association, a state-wide non-profit hotel industry trade association, in 2015 Gandy was responsible for launching and continues to manage NHLA’s Women in Lodging division.

A native Nevada resident, Gandy has held senior positions for over 30 years in hotels in both Southern and Northern Nevada as well as for a major online travel company and international industry start-ups.

She joined the staff of the Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association in 2013 and was promoted to the position of president in 2015. The association has seen substantial growth under her leadership and continues to provide myriad industry resources, education, advocacy, member activities and philanthropic services for NHLA members and Nevada communities.

“We are pleased to welcome Diane to our board of directors. She brings unique skills and energy to the board and our members,” states Katherine Jacobi, president of NSAE. “Diane consistently and successfully demonstrates strong leadership skills, growth and engagement with the Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association. The knowledge she will share with the group, especially new association executives, will bring strong value and benefit as we restructure NSAE.”

Community and Industry Involvement

Gandy serves on the Board of Trustees for The Shade Tree, a shelter for abused women, children and pets. Gandy was honored with the Hospitality Women of Distinction Southern Nevada award in May, 2015. She has been recognized in Las Vegas Woman Magazine and Vegas, Inc. publications as an outstanding leader in the business community. She is also a member of the International Society of Hotel Association Executives.

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors for the Nevada Society of Association Executives. Under the guidance of incoming president Katherine Jacobi, NSAE is going through some productive changes and I am excited to be a part of helping guide this organization in its growth, member resources and visibility for Nevada’s association executives,” states Gandy. “There are many of us in executive positions leading Nevada associations who can benefit by sharing our expertise, exchanging ideas and developing leadership skills together.”

About the Nevada Society of Association Executives

The mission of the Nevada Society of Association Executives is to promote the field of association management through professional growth, education and development of high standards.

Sources:

Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association

nvhotels.com

Nevada Society of Association Executives

nsae.net