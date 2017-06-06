Nevada Department of Public Safety Earns Recognition for Registering Organ, Eye, and Tissue Donors

Las Vegas - The Nevada Highway Patrol has earned the distinction of being the first state law enforcement agency in the nation to join the National Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign sponsored by the Division of Transplantation, Health Resources and Services Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They earned points for each activity aimed at increasing awareness about donation, and achieved platinum status, the highest award level possible, for their efforts.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety and Nevada Highway Patrol recently joined with Nevada Donor Network to participate in the campaign, which challenges hospitals and other organizations to educate employees and the community about the crucial need for organ, eye, and tissue donation.

As part of their innovative partnership with Nevada Donor Network, the Nevada Highway Patrol has installed donor registration kiosks in their Las Vegas, Elko and Reno office lobbies, where people can easily register as donor heroes during regular business hours. Additionally, their Public Information Officers help promote donation and can assist with donor registrations at community events they already attend. They also brought attention to the importance of registering during several media appearances and with social media posts.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety and Nevada Highway Patrol will be honored at Nevada Donor Network’s Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign Awards Reception on Wednesday, June 7 in Las Vegas.

Nevada’s donor designation rate is one of the lowest in the country, but the need is great. Nearly 120,000 Americans are currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, including 570 Nevadans. One million tissue transplants take place in this country annually, and 48,000 people receive the gift of sight through cornea donation.

To learn more about organ, eye and tissue donation, or to register as a donor hero, please visit www.nvdonor.org.